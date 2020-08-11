A-Listers In Mourning As Head Of Controversial Religion Kabbalah Dies

The head of the debatable religious beliefs Kabbalah– whose passionate fans have actually consisted of Madonna, Ariana Grande, Demi Moore, Ashton Kutcher, Roseanne Barr, Elizabeth Taylor, Gwyneth Paltrow, Britney Spears, and also Paris Hilton– has actually passed away, OK! has actually discovered.

Karen Berg, 77, that was encountering a class-action claim that declared offense of work legislations via a huge network of overdue labor under severe problems for her very own individual advantage, passed away on July 30.

News of her fatality has actually been maintained fairly peaceful and also out of the media glow.

But it a message to fans of Kabbalah uploaded on their site, her boy and also successor to the religious beliefs, Michael, composed: “It is with an agony of mind that we show you that today in the minute of dawn, on the fatality wedding anniversary of the Seer of Lublin, my mommy Karen picked to leave this real world and also accompany the Rav and also all of the tzadikim.

“While we are full of frustrating unhappiness, discomfort, and also loss, we additionally understand that she enjoys currently to be welcomed once more by her soulmate, the Rav, and also bordered by all the tzadikim.

“In this moment, I remember a conversation we had a few weeks ago. My mother said: ‘I will do what I can to stay in this world, but if not I have had a full and meaningful life.’ I believe she knew that those words do not express all that she has done. My mother, Karen, changed the world. She gave millions of people, her family, chevre, students, and friends, life and love. We can never repay her but I know that all that she has given us will sustain us forever.”

It is recognizedMrs Berg, a widow, was a sufferer of cancer cells of the esophagus, OK! has actually been informed.

She has actually been hidden beside her late spouse Rav Phillip Berg, that passed away of a stroke in 2013, in the divine city of Sefad, Israel.

Two weeks prior to her fatality,Mrs Berg was encountering restored cases versus the Kabbalah Centre International.

A variety of previous staff members of the Centre submitted a legal action and also declared they were generated to sign up with the Centre as early as 1998 and also declared that the people that manage the Centre– the Bergs– run a cult that preys upon people that want to aid others.

Among Plaintiffs’ claims are that:

They acted as individual aides accommodating the impulses of the Bergs, consisting of carrying out routine labor and also house job;

They functioned 7 days a week, usually for 16 to 20 hrs a day, and also were constantly “on call” for the Bergs;

They were virtually completely concentrated on safeguarding ever-increasing cash and also “donations” for the Centre;

The Centre educated them to acquire, track, and also make use of intimate information regarding the lives of the Centre’s participants in order to remove ever-larger “donations” from those participants;

The Centre made significant life choices for them, informing them where to live and also function, when to wed, and also whom to wed; and also

They were controlled right into quiting their product ownerships and also their partnerships outside the Centre.

The situation will certainly proceed also afterMrs Berg’s fatality.

In the very early to late 2000 s, Kabbalah shot to prestige partly since fans used a red string arm band to prevent the wicked eye, and also it came to be a standing icon.

“I would never steal anyone’s boyfriend,” one fan, Lindsay Lohan, informed Elle in2006 “It’s bad karma, and I’m a big believer in karma—hence the fact that I’ve studied Kabbalah.”

President Donald Trump’s ex-wife Marla Maples additionally meddled the magical religious beliefs.

According to one mythology Hollywood tale, the religious beliefs marketed a $4 container Kabbalah water and also Madonna purportedly attempted to load a pool with it.