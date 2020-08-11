Angelina Jolie’s Son Maddox to Attend Classes Remotely at a South Korea University Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic

Angelina Jolie’s boy Maddox will certainly be going international with remote education amidst COVID-19 The starlet delights in regarding her boy’s choice as he starts his tertiary education and learning.

ET Online reports that Angelina Jolie and also Brad Pitt’s boy, Maddox, is taking remote courses from Yonsei University in South Korea amidst traveling limitations brought on by the unique coronavirus, COVID-19

Maddox, 19, had actually currently started the academic year at the college. Unfortunately, like several colleges worldwide, the term was stopped by the pandemic.

Angelina Jolie with her children, Maddox Chivan Jolie-Pitt (L) and also Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt show up to “First They Killed My Father: A Daughter of Cambodia Remembers” best on September 11, 2017 in Toronto, Canada.|Source: Getty Images

MADDOX REPORTEDLY DOING ONLINE REMOTE EDUCATION

According to the electrical outlet, Maddox stayed a pupil and also is currently going through digital courses. He commemorated his birthday celebration last Wednesday with simply his mommy and also brother or sisters.

Jolie and also Pitt have actually been divided because 2016 when both got in an untidy separation procedure complying with 2 years of marital relationship and also 10 years with each other. The previous pair shares 6 youngsters with each other.

Maddox, that was taken on, is the earliest. The 2 stars likewise taken on 16- year-oldPax Elle declares that Pitt has actually not talked with Maddox and also has a stretched connection with both older children.

Maddox Jolie-Pitt is seen at the entryway event for Yonsei University on August 26, 2019 in Incheon, South Korea.|Source: Getty Images

JOLIE PURPORTEDLY DESIRES PITT TO RESOLVE WITH CHILDREN

Us Weekly includes the pair’s 3rd youngster, 15- year-old Zahara, to the listing of children Pitt might require to fix up with. Lastly, Pitt and also Jolie are moms and dads to Shiloh, 14, and also doubles Vivienne and also Knox,12

The electrical outlet additionally declared that it is Jolie that intends to see Pitt have actually a boosted connection with his children. Unfortunately, an additional resource declares that the “Maleficent” starlet has no such hopes.

Pitt’s bad connection with Pax adhered to accusations that both suggested on a 2016 trip after Pitt obtained intoxicated. They were flying from Nice, France, to Los Angeles at the time. Us Weekly insurance claims Pax is still mad at his father.

Brad Pitt goes to the ‘Fury’ Press Conference at Conrad Hotel on November 13, 2014 in Seoul, South Korea.|Source: Getty Images

JOLIE As Well As HER CHILDREN RETURN FROM SHORT JOURNEY

Meanwhile, Jolie lately took a brief journey with her children amidst the continuous situation. The Daily Mail obtained pictures of her as she tipped down in Burbank, Los Angeles.

Jolie, 45, returned putting on a big face mask and also a comfortable-looking maxi gown and also sweatshirt. On her feet, she wore a set of yellow shoes as she brought a black purse.

ZAHARA OBTAINS APPRECIATION FROM MOMMY IN MEETING

Earlier in July, Jolie doted on her child Zahara, that is fromEthiopia Speaking to Vanessa Nakate, a Ugandan protestor, she stated: “[my daughter] is an amazing African female.”

Angelina Jolie, Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, and also Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt on March 28, 2015 in Inglewood, California|Photo: Getty Images

Jolie and also the job interviewer likewise discussed concerns in culture after advocacy emerged from the fatality of George Floyd by a policeman in late May.