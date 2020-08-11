Antonio Banderas examinations favorable for COVID-19 on his 60 th birthday celebration

Antonio Banderas’s landmark 60 th birthday celebration events on Monday, really did not go as he had actually planned. Instead, the star obtained a regrettable shock on his big day.

Antonio Banderas required to his social networks accounts on the event of his 60 th birthday celebration to expose that he has actually checked favorable for COVID-19 health problem. Alongside a lovable monochrome image of himself as an infant, the “Pain and Glory” celebrity shared a message regarding his medical diagnosis. “Quiero contaros lo siguiente…,” the Spanish star captioned the message on Twitter, which converts to “I want to tell you the following.”

“I want to make public that today, August 10, I am forced to celebrate my 60th birthday following quarantine after having tested positive for the COVID-19 disease, caused by the coronavirus,” the 60- year-old composed in Spanish.

Banderas more guaranteed his followers that he is just experiencing moderate signs of the breathing illness as well as is wishing to recoup quickly. “I would like to add that I am relatively OK, just a little more tired than usual and confident to recover as soon as possible following the medical indications that I hope will allow me to overcome the infectious process that I suffer and that people is affecting around the planet,” the Oscar- winning star composed.

The father-of-one stated that he would certainly attempt to benefit from seclusion by making the most effective use extra time in the quarantine duration. “I will take advantage of this isolation to read, write and rest, continue making plans to begin to give meaning to my newly released 60 years to which came loaded with desire and illusion. Big hug to everyone,” the well-known star ended.

According to The Mirror, Banderas has actually been remaining with his partner, financial investment lender Nicole Kimpel, amidst coronavirus lockdown.

The pair that has actually been dating for over 5 years separate their time in between the star’s ₤ 2.4 million residence in Surrey, England, his vacation residences in Spain, as well as a house offering of sights over New York’s Central Park.