Antonio Banderas examinations hopeful for COVID-19 on his 60 th birthday celebration

Antonio Banderas’s landmark 60 th birthday celebration events on Monday, did not go as he had actually suggested. Instead, the star acquired an unfortunate shock on his special day.

Antonio Banderas required to his social networks accounts on the occasion of his 60 th birthday celebration to reveal that he has actually taken a look at hopeful for COVID-19 health issues. Alongside a charming monochrome picture of himself as a youngster, the “Pain and Glory” celebrity shared a message regarding his diagnosis. “Quiero contaros lo siguiente…,” the Spanish star captioned the set up on Twitter, which translates to “I need to inform you the next.”

“I need to make public that right this moment, August 10, I’m pressured to rejoice my 60th birthday following quarantine after having examined optimistic for the COVID-19 illness, attributable to the coronavirus,” the 60- year-old composed in Spanish.

Banderas added ensured his fans that he’s entirely impacted by mild indications of the respiratory system ailment and also is wishing to recover swiftly. “I want to add that I’m comparatively OK, just a bit extra drained than typical and assured to recuperate as quickly as potential following the medical indications that I hope will enable me to beat the infectious course of that I undergo and that folks is affecting across the planet,” the Oscar- winning star composed.

The father-of-one stated that he would certainly try to profit of seclusion by making one of the most reliable use extra time within the quarantine period. “I’ll reap the benefits of this isolation to learn, write and relaxation, proceed planning to start to provide which means to my newly launched 60 years to which got here loaded with need and phantasm. Big hug to everybody,” the well-known star wrapped up.

According to The Mirror, Banderas has actually been remaining with each other with his sweetheart, moneying lender Nicole Kimpel, amidst coronavirus lockdown.

The pair that has actually been connection for over 5 years split their time in between the star’s ₤ 2. 4 million home in Surrey, England, his getaway residences in Spain, and also a house offering of sights over New York’s Central Park.