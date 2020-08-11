Antonio Banderas Has Coronavirus Ahead Of Uncharted Shoot, But His Symptoms Are Mild

Another main superstar has been diagonosed with COVID-19, however fortunately it feels like they’re doing okay. Antonio Banderas, who acquired his first Oscar nomination earlier this 12 months for Pain & Glory, introduced the analysis on his 60th birthday.

In a tweet made in Spanish, and translated by Variety, Banderas mentioned that whereas he has been identified with the doubtless lethal virus, he has little motive for critical concern. “I feel relatively good, just a little more tired than usual, and am confident that I will recover as soon as possible following medical instructions that I hope will allow me to overcome the infectious period that I am suffering,” he wrote.

“I will take advantage of this isolation to read, write, rest, and continue making plans to begin to give meaning to my 60 years, to which I arrive full of enthusiasm,” the actor continued. “A giant hug to everybody.

Whether or not this may influence the upcoming Uncharted film, which Banderas will characteristic in, stays to be seen. As of late July, filming had not began but, however the movie’s stars had begun gathering on set and self-isolating forward of taking pictures.

The movie is because of launch October 8, 2021. The film was first introduced in 2008, when Tom Holland, its eventual star, was simply 12 years outdated. Looking at its manufacturing historical past, the film feels flat-out cursed–but hopefully Banderas will make a speedy restoration and can nonetheless be capable to characteristic.

Other stars to catch–and recover–from COVID-19 embrace Tom Hanks and Bryan Cranston. Many others haven’t been so fortunate. If you are residing in an space with lively circumstances or any stage of threat, keep in mind to remain inside when attainable (and play some video games), put on a masks if you must depart, and wash your fingers.