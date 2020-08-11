Ariana Grande flaunts her toned abs as she continues to work on her sixth Studio album in LA

Ariana Grande has been on a artistic streak in recent times, releasing two full-length studio albums in successive years in 2018 and 2019.

To her followers’ delight, the 27-year-old Grammy winner was noticed arriving at a Los Angeles recording studio on Wednesday night.

As she continues to work on her sixth studio album, the Rain On Me singer sported her signature sky-high ponytail and put her toned determine on full show.

For her recording session, the beautiful pop star layered an outsized puffer jacket over a white sports activities bra, which highlighted her toned abs, and a pair of light-wash denims.

She paired the look with a coordinating pair of booties and a black and white patterned backpack.

Additionally, the hitmaker got here ready with a pocket book, iced espresso, from South LA Cafe, and her personal eco-friendly metallic straw.

The magnificence additionally showcased her glowing tan and gave a glimpse of her under-boob leaf tattoo, which she bought final yr.

The new ink coated up her ‘all the time’ tattoo, which was reportedly finished in ex-fiancé Pete Davidson’s handwriting.

Earlier this week, she reportedly sparked a bidding struggle over a movie chronicling her Sweetener World Tour, with Netflix placing forth a $5.2 million beginning provide.

Sizzling show: For her recording session, the beautiful pop star layered an outsized puffer jacket over a white sports activities bra, which highlighted her toned abs, and a pair of light-wash denims

After Grande urged a movie concerning the 2019 world tour being made, numerous ‘massive hitters’ – together with Netflix and YouTube – instantly expressed curiosity in acquiring the film, in line with The Sun.

‘Ariana’s staff are negotiating an enormous deal between numerous massive hitters, with Netflix and YouTube each exhibiting curiosity,’ a supply instructed the web site.

‘Netflix has put ahead a beginning provide of £4million to get the rights,’ provides the supply.

Grande’s supervisor, Scooter Braun, is main negotiations, the supply explains.

‘The deal is being negotiated by Ari’s closest advisers, led by Scooter Braun.’

Grande was adopted extensively by cameras throughout her tour final yr, and this new movie is ready to seize her life on the highway, backstage, and in live performance, beginning with the discharge of her Thank U, Next album.

Telling her story: Grande was adopted extensively by cameras throughout her tour final yr, and this new movie is ready to seize her life on the highway, backstage, and in live performance, beginning with the discharge of her Thank U, Next album

‘It might be a brutally trustworthy and uncooked depiction of how robust life will be on the highway however will embrace the happier, heart-warming instances too,’ the supply defined.

Grande launched Sweetener, her fourth studio album, in 2018, adopted by Thank U, Next in 2019.

Both of the albums had been created throughout a tough time for Ariana, who was grappling with the dying of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller, break up from Davidson and bombing of her Manchester present in 2017.

Both of the albums had been crucial successes, with Sweetener successful a Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album and Thank U, Next nominated on the identical awards present the following yr.

Now, Ariana is up for one more award for her latest collaboration with Lady Gaga.

The duo lead the 2020 MTV Video Music Award nominations with 9 nominations every, adopted shut behind by Billie Eilish and The Weeknd whom are each up for six.

Sensation: Ariana is up for one more award for her latest collaboration with Lady Gaga (pictured throughout her Sweetener World Tour in 2019)

Grande and Gaga had been each nominated for Video Of The Year for his or her No. 1 dance hit Rain On Me, which can be competing for Song Of The Year, Best Collaboration, Best Pop, Best Cinematography, Best Visual Effects and Best Choreography.

Grande has additionally been nominated for Best Music Video From Home and Best Collaboration for her monitor with Justin Bieber, Stuck with U.

While she’s been writing up a storm, in May, she revealed she does not ‘actually really feel comfy placing something out proper now’ throughout an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s At Home sequence.