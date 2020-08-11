Bill Miller Bar-B-Q to serve Mac and Cheese for a restricted time

SAN ANTONIO – Bill Miller Bar-B-Q introduced Sunday that they’d be serving Mac and Cheese as a aspect dish for a restricted time solely. The barbecue chain stated in a press release that their latest aspect merchandise is “the cheesiest in South Texas.” CEO and President Jim Guy Egbert stated the corporate needed to supply prospects a consolation meals in the course of the present well being disaster. “Macaroni and cheese is a comfort food and with the current state of affairs regarding the pandemic, we thought we could bring some comfort to our customers and their families,” Egbert stated in a press release. “We want our customers to have another delicious option when they come to our restaurants. It’s our family, serving theirs!” Visit a Bill Miller Bar-B-Q location close to you from Aug. 10 to Sept. 6 to attempt the aspect for your self.

𝘏𝘖𝘓𝘠 𝘔𝘈𝘊𝘈𝘙𝘖𝘕𝘐😮nn*Available at all locations starting 8/10/20 Posted by Bill Miller Bar-B-Q on Sunday, August 9, 2020

