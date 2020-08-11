Bill Miller Bar-B-Q to serve Mac and Cheese for a restricted time

SAN ANTONIO – Bill Miller Bar-B-Q launched Sunday that they’d be serving Mac and Cheese as a side dish for a restricted time solely. The barbecue chain talked about in an announcement that their newest side merchandise is “the cheesiest in South Texas.” CEO and President Jim Guy Egbert talked about the company wished to provide prospects a comfort meals in the middle of the current effectively being catastrophe. “Macaroni and cheese is a comfort food and with the current state of affairs regarding the pandemic, we thought we could bring some comfort to our customers and their families,” Egbert talked about in an announcement. “We want our customers to have another delicious option when they come to our restaurants. It’s our family, serving theirs!” Visit a Bill Miller Bar-B-Q location near you from Aug. 10 to Sept. 6 to attempt the side in your self.

𝘏𝘖𝘓𝘠 𝘔𝘈𝘊𝘈𝘙𝘖𝘕𝘐😮

*Available in any respect places beginning 8/10/20 Posted by Bill Miller Bar-B-Q on Sunday, August 9, 2020

News”,”path”:”https://www.ksat.com/information/native”},”sections”:[{“_id”:”https://www.ksat.com/news/local”,”name”:”Local News”,”path”:”https://www.ksat.com/news/local”},{“_id”:”/news”,”name”:”News”,”path”:”/news”}],”tags”:[{“slug”:”education”,”text”:”Education”},{“slug”:”schools”,”text”:”Schools”},{“slug”:”coronavirus”,”text”:”coronavirus”},{“slug”:”health”,”text”:”health”}]},”type”:”story”,”website_url”:”https://www.ksat.com/information/native/2020/08/11/rural-school-districts-facing-unique-challenges-amid-coronavirus-pandemic/”,”web sites”:{“ksat”:{“website_url”:”https://www.ksat.com/information/native/2020/08/11/rural-school-districts-facing-unique-challenges-amid-coronavirus-pandemic/”}}}],”part”:”News/native”,”_id”:”33b6a90739596cf2806b03bb28f5adf2c95293f4896f754f821b791d05fc1905″},”expires”:1597138841266,”lastModified”:1597138541266}}};