Billie Eilish Debuts Her New Single Inside The Top 10 As Harry Styles HitsNo 1

In something of a shock step, Harry Styles rockets right to the top of the Hot 100 with his existing solitary “Watermelon Sugar,” which developments fromNo 7 toNo 1 in one huge action. The song is his very first to run the program on the all-genre tally, and also it blazes a trail while one brand-new track starts its time on the lineup inside the uppermost location.

Steady atNos 2 and also 3, specifically are DaBaby and also Roddy Ricch’s seven-weekNo 1 knockout “Rockstar” and also Jack Harlow, DaBaby, Tory Lanez and also Lil Wayne’s “What’s Poppin.” The last cut has actually been kept back from running the program, in spite of a giant group of a few of the largest names in business offering their skills to the prominent launch.

Both The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” and also Saint Jhn’s “Roses” increase somewhat, resolving atNos 4 and also 5, specifically.

New to the Hot 100’s top 10 today is Billie Eilish’s “My Future,” a just-released solitary which might symbolize she prepares to start the following stage of her occupation. The song goes forNo 6 this framework, offering the teenager super star her 3rd look inside the vital rate. “My Future” debuts as the third-bestselling track in the UNITED STATE and also the third-most-streamed.

Eilish very first got into the top 10 on the Hot 100 in 2015 with “Bad Guy,” which ultimately copulated toNo 1. She complied with that win up numerous months later on with the standalone hit “Everything I Wanted.”

Up to a brand-new peak ofNo 7 is “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)” by Jason Derulo and also Jawsh685 The track initially got to the area last framework, resolving atNo 10.

After debuting atNo 1 on recently’s Hot 100, Taylor Swift’s “Cardigan” is up toNo 8 in its 2nd remain on the graph. The lead Folklore solitary was just one of 3 brand-new cuts that began inside the top 10 last duration, today it’s the just one that has actually handled to hang on for greater than one turn, as both “Exile” with Bon Iver and also “The 1” loss listed below theNo 10 area (though Billboard hasn’t yet disclosed where they place this moment around).

Back inside the top 10 (since Swift isn’t occupying as much room as she was recently) are Chris Brown and also Young Thug’s “Go Crazy” and also Lil Mosey’s “Blueberry Faygo,” which rise toNos 9 and also 10, specifically.

