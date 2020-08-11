Brie Larson Movies Ranked (by Rotten Tomatoes)

Brie Larson has actually gotten a great deal of interest for representation of Marvel superhero, CaptainMarvel Captain Marvel was, actually, the initial lady led superhero movie in the Marvel CinematicUniverse However, Larson has actually gone far for herself worldwide of movie theater beyond the MCU, with duties in several various other terrific films.

Rotten Tomatoes is a website that places films based upon the typical score from doubters. Below are all Brie Larson’s films placed from worst to best, according to the Tomatometer.

24 BEAR IN MIND THE DAZE (2008)– 0%

Critics Consensus: No agreement yet.

Starring: Amber Heard, Alexa PenaVega, Katrina Begin, Melonie Diaz

Directed By: Jess Manafort

23 BASMATI BLUES (2018)– 10%

Critics Consensus: Like the genetically changed grain at the facility of its tale, Basmati Blues is possibly best secured storage space and also conserved for instances of motion picture starvation.

Starring: Brie Larson, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Donald Sutherland, Scott Bakula

Directed By: Dan Baron

22 PAJAMA PARTY (2004)– 15%

Critics Consensus: ‘Tween ladies will certainly appreciate this sugar covered fluff, however others will certainly locate Sleepover a snooze.

Starring: Alexa PenaVega, Mika Boorem, Jane Lynch, Sam Huntington

Directed By: Joe Nussbaum

21 TANNER HALL (2011)– 16%

Critics Consensus: No agreement yet.

Starring: Rooney Mara, Georgia King, Brie Larson, Amy Ferguson

Directed By: Francesca Gregorini, Tatiana von Furstenberg, Tatiana von Furstenburg

20 HOOT (2006)– 26%

Critics Consensus: Lacking power and also wit, Hoot is a dull tale of eco-awareness that fails as a pancake.

Starring: Luke Wilson, Logan Lerman, Brie Larson, Tim Blake Nelson

Directed By: Wil Shriner

19 THE PROBLEM WITH HAPPINESS (2012)– 33%

Critics Consensus: No agreement yet.

Starring: Michael C. Hall, Chris Messina, Brie Larson, Sarah Shahi

Directed By: Michael Knowles

18 THE BETTOR (2014)– 43%

Critics Consensus: Well- paced and also fairly amusing in its very own right, The Gambler still struggles with contrasts to the James Caan timeless that motivated it.

Starring: Mark Wahlberg, Brie Larson, Jessica Lange, John Goodman

Directed By: Rupert Wyatt

17 THE GLASS CASTLE (2017)– 52%

Critics Consensus: The Glass Castle has an influencing real-life tale and also a tireless actors in its edge, however they aren’t sufficient to surpass an essentially misdirected technique to the product.

Starring: Brie Larson, Woody Harrelson, Naomi Watts, Sarah Snook

Directed By: Destin Daniel Cretton

16 UNICORN SHOP (2019)– 65%

Critics Consensus: It’ll be ideal appreciated by target markets with a high resistance for vibrant fancifulness, however Unicorn Store is simple to such as– and also it recommends Brie Larson has a future behind the video camera.

Starring: Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Joan Cusack, Bradley Whitford

Directed By: Brie Larson

15 MINING FIRE (2015)– 66%

Critics Consensus: Digging for Fire discovers director/co-writer Joe Swanberg functioning from an acquainted combination, however in manner ins which recommend he’s taking brand-new and also interesting strides as a filmmaker.

Starring: Jake Johnson (XVI), Rosemarie DeWitt, Orlando Bloom, Anna Kendrick

Directed By: Joe Swanberg

14 COST-FREE FIRE (2017)– 69%

Critics Consensus: Free Fire intends directly for style delights, and also strikes its target consistently and also with terrific gusto– albeit with something much less than pure motion picture poise.

Starring: Brie Larson, Cillian Murphy, Armie Hammer, Sam Riley

Directed By: Ben Wheatley

13 BARRICADE (2012)– 74%

Critics Consensus: Rampart sends out audiences dropping right into an anarchic heck of its lead character’s production, yet Woody Harrelson’s efficiency in the main duty is also magnetic to reject.

Starring: Woody Harrelson, Sigourney Weaver, Robin Wright, Ned Beatty

Directed By: Oren Moverman

12 KONG: HEADS ISLAND (2017)– 75%

Critics Consensus: Offering exciting eye sweet, strong performing, and also a hectic tale, Kong: Skull Island gains its area in the film beast’s mythos without ever before comparing to the timeless original.

Starring: Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson, John Goodman, Brie Larson

Directed By: Jordan Vogt-Roberts

11 GREENBERG (2010)– 76%

Critics Consensus: Greenberg’s title personality is more difficult to such as than a lot of, however Ben Stiller’s nuanced efficiency and also a darkly amusing manuscript assistance take the misanthropic side off.

Starring: Ben Stiller, Rhys Ifans, Greta Gerwig, Jennifer Jason Leigh

Directed By: Noah Baumbach

10 CAPTAIN WONDER (2019)– 78%

Critics Consensus: Packed with activity, wit, and also aesthetic delights, Captain Marvel presents the MCU’s most recent hero with a beginning tale that makes efficient use the franchise business’s trademark formula.

Starring: Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou

Directed By: Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck

9. DON JON (2013)– 79%

Critics Consensus: Don Jon confirms to be a pleasing directing launching for Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and also an active display for his co-star, Scarlett Johansson.

Starring: Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Scarlett Johansson, Julianne Moore, Tony Danza

Directed By: Joseph Gordon-Levitt

8. SCOTT EXPLORER VS. THE GLOBE (2010)– 82%

Critics Consensus: Its manuscript might not be as amazing as its eye-popping visuals, however Scott Pilgrim vs. the World is quickly, amusing, and also innovative.

Starring: Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Kieran Culkin, Chris Evans

Directed By: Edgar Wright

7. SIMPLY GRACE (2020)– 83%

Critics Consensus: Just Mercy dramatizes a real-life oppression with strong efficiencies, a stable directorial hand, and also sufficient seriousness to conquer a particular level of earnest campaigning for.

Starring: Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx, Brie Larson, Rob Morgan

Directed By: Destin Daniel Cretton

6. TRAINWRECK (2015)– 84%

Critics Consensus: Trainwreck drags dedication out of almost one of the most rom-com-phobic filmgoers with sharp wit, relatable personalities, and also amusing job from Amy Schumer.

Starring: Amy Schumer, Bill Hader, Colin Quinn, Brie Larson

Directed By: Judd Apatow

5. 21 DIVE ROAD (2012)– 84%

Critics Consensus: A wise, caring witticism of ’80 s fond memories and also teenager film tropes, 21 Jump Street provides wild mainstream funny with a remarkably enjoyable bite.

Starring: Jonah Hill, Channing Tatum, Brie Larson, Rob Riggle

Directed By: Christopher Miller, Phil Lord

4. THE STUNNING NOW (2013)– 91%

Critics Consensus: The Spectacular Now is a proficient, delicate movie that prevents common coming-of-age tale features.

Starring: Miles Teller, Shailene Woodley, Brie Larson, Mary Elizabeth Winstead

Directed By: James Ponsoldt

3. SPACE (2015)– 93%

Critics Consensus: Led by unbelievable job from Brie Larson and also Jacob Tremblay, Room creates an unforgettably painful– and also unquestionably gratifying– experience.

Starring: Brie Larson, Jacob Tremblay, Joan Allen, William H. Macy

Directed By: Lenny Abrahamson

2. AVENGERS: ENDGAME (2019)– 94%

Critics Consensus: Exciting, amusing, and also psychologically impactful, Avengers: Endgame does whatever it requires to provide a rewarding ending to Marvel’s legendary Infinity Saga.

Starring: Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans

Directed By: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

1. SHORT-TERM 12 (2013)– 98%

Critics Consensus: Short Term 12 is an emphatic, enlightening dramatization that draws target markets right into the point of view of ignored young people.

Starring: Brie Larson, John Gallagher Jr., Kaitlyn Dever, Rami Malek

Directed By: Destin Daniel Cretton

