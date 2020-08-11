Can Anyone Match Drake’s Historic Top 10 Singles Count?

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 02: Rihanna reaches The Fashion Awards 2019 held at Royal Albert Hall … [+] on December 02, 2019 in London,England (Photo by Samir Hussein/ WireImage)

Just last month, Drake racked up not one yet 2 brand-new top 10 strikes when his cooperations with DJ Khaled, “Popstar” as well as “Greece,” debuted on the Hot 100 atNos 3 as well as 8, specifically. That set of instant victories aided Drake development from 38 profession top 10 s to 40, that makes him the artist with one of the most positionings inside the location.

Now in advance of every various other name, exists an opportunity that any kind of various other artist could reach him, probably linking him and even passing the Canadian giant when it pertains to one of the most outstanding matter of top 10 strikes?

It’s a challenging wager to take that any person will certainly have the ability to defeat Drake at this video game, yet there are a couple of acts that aren’t as well much behind.

Madonna

At the minute, Madonna is closest to Drake when looking entirely at the variety of top 10 strikes every musician has actually racked up. The Queen of Pop is presently just 2 significant victories behind the hip-hop celebrity, though she isn’t most likely to reach him anytime quickly.

Madonna’s last top 10 hit was back in 2012 when “Give Me All Your Luvin'” with Nicki Minaj as well as M.I.A. got toNo 10 on the Hot 100 after the triad did the track throughout Madge’s Super Bowl halftime program. Since after that, the super star has actually launched 2 cds, both of which have actually fallen short to generate one song that increases right into the area, while her latest job really did not send out one track to the Hot 100 in any way.

Rihanna

Rihanna, that has actually worked together with Drake on a number of events (they have actually accumulated a handful of top 10 s with each other) has actually currently shown up inside the Hot 100’s loftiest sector 31 times, which suffices to give her the fourth-most positionings ever before. She has yet to generate a cd that hasn’t dilated at the very least one knockout, though she likewise hasn’t launched an unabridged in years.

The Barbadian pop celebrity’s last leading 10 appealed her very own was available in 2016, while she racked up an additional win in 2017 as a highlighted musician on DJ Khaled’s “Wild Thoughts.” The vocalist has actually been teasing a brand-new job for some time, so she might quickly up her profession complete quickly … though already, Drake might have currently included in his amount also.

Taylor Swift

Thanks to her newest cd Folklore, Swift lately elevated her matter of top 10 strikes from 25 to 28 in one swoop, as the collection generated 3 immediate knockouts. The super star need to have the ability to proceed her winning touch, though she could not contribute to that amount quickly, as she has actually simply generated a full cd’s well worth of product. It will likely be months, otherwise a year or two, prior to Swift snatches her twenty-ninth top 10, as well as already, Drake will most likely have actually proceeded his forward march also.

Others

Several various other artists are reasonably near to Drake in regards to the variety of top 10 strikes they have actually racked up on the Hot 100, yet none are most likely to contribute to their overall, probably ever before once again. The Beatles rest right behind Madonna with 34 positionings inside the crucial location, yet they undoubtedly have not landed such a success in years.

Michael Jackson lately got to 30 top 10 s (many thanks to an attribute on among Drake’s current songs), yet will he have the ability to do so once again posthumously? It does not promise. Stevie Wonder as well as Mariah Carey are presently connected with Swift with 28 looks inside the rate, yet also Carey, the much more energetic of both, can not depend on racking up knockouts like she made use of to.

