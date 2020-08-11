Dakota Johnson Is Still Close With Former Stepfather Antonio Banderas; He ‘Brought an Unbelievably Bright Light’ to Their Family

Hollywood teems with children that succeeded their popular family members’ footprints and also got in the show business. But it’s a bit various for Dakota Johnson given that virtually every person that elevated her was a star. From her grandma Tippi Hedren to her mommy, Melanie Griffith, and also her daddy Don Johnson, she’s bordered by a Hollywood empire of types.

On top of that, her mommy remarried in 1996 to AntonioBanderas And after virtually twenty years with each other, he ended up being a 2nd daddy to Johnson, that she still appreciates to this particular day.

Dakota Johnson and also Antonio Banderas at the 11 th APJ Festival Gala onSept 07, 2019|Ryan Emberley/Getty Images for Artists For Peace And Justice

Dakota Johnson has a really popular household

As specified over, Johnson has a really popular household. Her mommy and also daddy satisfied on the collection of Don Johnson’s flick The Harrad Experiment Griffith was an additional in the flick, as she was just 14 at the time, and also her mommy co-starred withJohnson Johnson was22

They wedded two times; the very first time in 1976, when she was around 20, and also the 2nd time in1989 That’s when Dakota Johnson was birthed. The initial marital relationship lasted 6 months, yet the 2nd marital relationship was around 7 years.

Dakota Johnson, Antonio Banderas and also Melanie Griffith at the ‘And Starring Pancho Villa As Himself’ New York Premiere onAug 18, 2003|James Devaney/ WireImage

In 1996, Griffith wed Banderas, which’s when their 18- year marital relationship started. Dakota had to do with 6 years of ages. Griffith and also Banderas separated in 2015 because of “irreconcilable differences.”

Johnson’s previous stepfather was Antonio Banderas, and also she still considers him household

Dakota Johnson and also Banderas were close because of him being her stepfather, and also still are also after his separation fromGriffith OnNov 4, 2019, Johnson provided Banderas with the Best Actor honor at the Hollywood FilmAwards She supplied a genuine speech where she stated that she “got very lucky” by having Banderas as a stepfather.

“I got a bonus dad who I realized that, over time, is actually one of the most influential people in my whole life,” Johnson stated, according to Refinery29 “When I was six years old, my mother married a man who brought an unbelievably bright light, a whole new world of creativity and culture, and one remarkably magical little sister into our family.”

Johnson after that took place to note what Banderas has actually shown her, that included “true passion and discipline.” She kept in mind regularly he would certainly get ready for a component in his workplace, “trying to get to the nucleus of something he had become interested in, or a role he was preparing.” No question, his love for acting, in addition to Johnson’s household background, contributed to her wish to be a star as well.

Banderas is additionally still actually close with Johnson and also her household

Griffith is still on excellent terms with both Don Johnson and also Banderas, as seen on social networks or various other looks in recent times. And with Banderas investing a lot time aiding to increase Dakota given that she was 6, it’s not a surprise that they’re all so close.

Antonio Banderas with Dakota Johnson on a private yacht throughout the Copa del Ray regatta, August 06, 2000|Dusko Despotovic/Sygma through Getty Images

In a meeting with Vulture last September, Banderas spoke about his partnership with Griffith, and also stated that his submersion right into Hollywood went “really fast.” He really did not recognize a great deal of English at the time yet discovered that he can connect with Griffith actually well.

“I remember those years as very effervescent and really beautiful,” he stated. “I am not wed with Melanie any longer yet she is my household. She is possibly among my buddies, otherwise the very best buddy that I have. My household exists, Dakota [Johnson], Little Estella and also Alexander.”

When the magazine especially inquired about Johnson and also her expanding (yet effective) occupation until now, Banderas could not be extra honored.

“I met her when she was five years old,” he stated. “I followed every single step of it. I’m so proud of her. I saw her the other day in Toronto, and she looks — as I said in the social networks when I put a picture of her and myself, I put there, ‘My radiant Dakota.’”

He specified in the meeting that she called him “Paponio,” a capitivating combination of words “Papa” and also “Antonio.” And in her HFA speech, she called him “Papi.”

