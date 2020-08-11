Ellen DeGeneres Scandal: Celebrities Who Support Her, Celebrities Who Don’t

The dispute proceeds.

The Ellen DeGeneres rumor has actually been the talk of the community the last couple of weeks, and also as even more info concerning the hazardous office setting she’s developed maintains appearing, some superstars have actually tipped up to protect the 62- year-old talk program host.

Celebrities that sustain Ellen DeGeneres:

1. Ashton Kutcher

Former That ’70 s Show celebrity Ashton Kutcher concerned Ellen’s protection soon after allegations concerning her hazardous office setting capped.

2. Scooter Braun

Scooter Braun, that takes care of massive celebrities like Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, as well as Demi Lovato, likewise concerned Ellen’s protection, tweeting that she’s a “kind, thoughtful, courageous human being who stands for what is right.”

It’s intriguing that Braun picked to mention that he appreciates Ellen for the method she “stands for what is right,” considering his questionable dramatization with Taylor Swift over acquiring the legal rights to every one of her tunes.

3. Katy Perry

Pop super star Katy Perry lost no time at all pertaining to Ellen’s protection over the allegations, composing that she had “only ever had positive takeaways” from her experience with Ellen and also as a visitor on her program.

4. Kevin Hart

Actor as well as comic Kevin Hart required to Instagram to publish a verbose inscription concerning his remarkable experiences with his “friend” as well as exactly how she’s treated him as well as his family members with only love as well as regard for many years.

“She has treated my family and my team with love and respect from day 1,” Kevin composed. “The net has actually come to be an insane globe of negative thoughts … we are falling for individuals down loss [sic].”

“This post is not meant to disregard the feelings of others and their experiences….” he proceeded. “It’s simply to show what my experiences have been with my friend.”

5. Diane Keaton

Actress Diane Keaton likewise required to Instagram to reveal her assistance for her long time buddy, enthusiastically composing in all caps, “I ALWAYS ENJOYED MY VISITS TO THE ELLEN SHOW. I’VE SEEN HOW THE AUDIENCE EXUDES HAPPINESS AND GRATITUDE. SHE GIVES BACK TO SO MANY INCLUDING ME.”

It’s vital to mention that while these superstars might have had favorable communications as well as experiences with Ellen DeGeneres while on the collection of her program, none of these stars have in fact helpedEllen

Fans mentioned that while a great deal of these superstars’ experiences were possibly favorable, it’s due to the fact that they’re stars; they’re not workers. Fans likewise kept in mind that the assistance for Ellen in the middle of every one of the allegations decrease the legitimate problems as well as worries of those that helped her.

Celebrities that do not assistance Ellen DeGeneres:

1. Brad Garrett

The previous Everybody Loves Raymond star tweeted his support for Ellen’s employees writing, “Sorry but it comes from the top ⁦@TheEllenShow Know more than one who were treated horribly by her.⁩”

2. Neil Breen

Australian radio program host Neil Breen provided his 2 cents concerning his experience with Ellen while she attended on Australia’s Today Show— where he was a manufacturer– in2013

According to Breen, Ellen’s group informed him, “Neil, no one’s to talk to Ellen. So you don’t talk to her, you don’t approach her, you don’t look at her. She’ll come in, she’ll sit down, she’ll talk to Richard, then Ellen will leave.”

He claimed the experience was “bizarre,” yet he could not truly state whether Ellen’s personality is truly being safeguarded due to the fact that he never ever also obtained a possibility to speak to her.

“I’m not blaming Ellen because I didn’t get to talk to her, because I wasn’t allowed to. So I don’t know whether she’s a nice person or not,” he claimed. “I would not have a hint. But I can inform you individuals that dealt with her strolled on eggshells during.”

3. Dakota Johnson

While Dakota Johnson hasn’t talked about the brand-new Ellen dramatization, her uncomfortable look on The Ellen Show in November of 2019 created fairly a mix.

Essentially, Ellen charged Dakota of not welcoming her to her 30 th birthday celebration celebration in October, which was merely not real.

“Actually, no, that’s not the fact, Ellen,” the 50 Shades of Grey alum claimed. “Ask everybody. Ask Jonathan, your producer.”

During a business break, an Ellen worker validated that Dakota had actually welcomed her to the celebration, therefore capturing Ellen in a lie.

4. Mark Ruffalo

Back in 2019, Mark Ruffalo was among minority stars that called Ellen out after the talk program host called previous head of state George W. Bush– a head of state that has actually been slammed for bringing the United States right into battle in the 2000 s as well as for dedicating battle criminal offenses– her “friend.”

5. Kathy Griffin

Comedian Kathy Griffin has actually likewise been singing concerning her disapproval of Ellen as well as both have actually been feuding for several years currently.

Griffin as well as DeGeneres’ fight started when Ellen claimed some disrespectful aspects of Kathy’s buddy, the late comic Joan Rivers, that died in 2014.

“One of the things that really hurt Joan, and we talked about it at our last meal together, was that Ellen always shunned her and Ellen thought she was vulgar and not funny,” she informed the magazine in2018

“I just called her and I just said, ‘Look, woman to woman, comic to comic, I think you need to let go of your hatred for Joan Rivers.” She after that recommended that Ellen do some kind of homage to Joan following her fatality, which really did not look at well.

Ellen apparently informed Kathy that “there’s a difference between mean and funny,” as well as maintained it at that.

