Harry Styles Becomes The Second One Direction Member To Top Billboard Hot 100 Chart

Harry Styles has actually gained his very first Billboard Hot 100 solitary with his funk-pop track, “Watermelon Sugar,” which leapt fromNo 7 to the desirableNo 1 place in the week finishingAug 6.

Styles is currently the 2nd One Direction bandmate to gain a Billboard Hot 100No 1. Zayn Malik, the very first to leave the band and also go solo in March 2015, gained aNo 1 solitary with “Pillowtalk” in 2016.

The solitary debuted in November 2019 as the very first advertising solitary of the singer-songwriter’s student cd, FineLine The cd noted the third-biggest week of the year for a cd in the UNITED STATE, recording 478,000 equal cd devices in the week finishingDec 19, according to Nielsen Music.

The previous One Direction participant’s formerly highest-charting solitary was “Sign of the Times” from his effective 2017 launching cd, HarryStyles Billboard points out numerous factors adding to the tune’s general success that led it to squeeze the leading place.

The track– presently leading Billboard’s Digital Song’s Sales graph– was up 614% to 63,000 downloads offered in the week finishingAug 6, according to Nielsen Music/ MRCData “Watermelon Sugar” is additionallyNo 2 on the Radio Songs graph, behind The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights,” Billboard records.

“Watermelon Sugar” was additionally offered for acquisition on the vocalist’s main internet shop in 3 physical/digital mixes throughout the monitoring week.

“Consumers could buy cassette and vinyl singles (priced at $14.98-$15.98), with each purchase including a digital download; the download (the sale of which contributed to the latest tracking week) would be sent upon purchase, with physical versions due to arrive at a later date,” Billboard claimed.

On July 30, the authorities Harry Styles YouTube account launched a video clip supplying audiences with a behind the scenes explore Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” video. A couple of days later on, the account launched a brief shed scenic tour aesthetic clip onAug 3.

In honor of National Watermelon Day onAug 3, the vocalist’s followers required to social networks to trend #WatermelonSugarDay in honor Styles’ solitary and also the Fine Line age, sharing the “Watermelon Sugar” video and also clips of Styles executing the track on Saturday NightLive