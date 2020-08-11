Harry Styles’ ‘Watermelon Sugar’ Surges to Top of Billboard Hot 100, Becoming His FirstNo 1

Plus, Billie Eilish’s “My Future” debuts atNo 6.



Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” takes the front runner on the Billboard Hot 100 tracks graph, becoming his initialNo 1 on the position, as it blasts fromNo 7.

Styles is the 2nd participant of One Direction to have actually led the Hot 100, complying with Zayn with “Pillowtalk” in 2016.

Plus, The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights,” atNo 4 on the Hot 100, ratings a historical week on 2 various other graphes, and also Billie Eilish’s “My Future” skyrockets onto the Hot 100 atNo 6, noting her 3rd top 10 and also greatest launching.

Let’s diminish the top 10 of the most recent Hot 100, which mixes all-genre UNITED STATE streaming, radio airplay and also sales information. All graphes (datedAug 15) will certainly upgrade onBillboard com tomorrow (Aug 11).

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E07 s5ZYygMg

“Watermelon Sugar,” launched on Erskine/Columbia Records, is the 1,107 thNo 1 in the Hot 100’s 62- year background.

Here’s a much deeper take a look at the tune’s crowning.

No 1 sales,No 2 in airplay: “Watermelon Sugar” bounds 9-1 on the Digital Song Sales graph, up 614% to 63,000 downloads marketed in the week finishingAug 6, according to Nielsen Music/ MRCData It presses 3-2 on Radio Songs, up 8% to 71.7 million target market impacts in the week finishingAug 9, and also dives 29-18 on Streaming Songs, although down 1% to 14.2 million UNITED STATE streams in the week finishingAug 6.

The tune got on sale in Styles’ webstore using 3 physical/digital mix offerings throughout the monitoring week finishingAug 6. Consumers might acquire cassette and also plastic songs (valued at $1498-$1598), with each acquisition consisting of an electronic download; the download (the sale of which added to the most up to date monitoring week) would certainly be sent out upon acquisition, with physical variations because of get to a later day. The tune (its initial variation and also a crucial) was likewise sale-priced to 69 cents in any way electronic stores throughout the monitoring week.

Styles ratings his secondly Digital Song SalesNo 1, after “Sign of the Times” led for a week upon its launching in April2017 On Radio Songs, he matches his ideal ranking; prior solitary “Adore You” came to a head atNo 2 in very early July.

New video clips, #WatermelonSugar Day: Further improving the account for “Watermelon Sugar” in the monitoring week, an authorities “behind the scenes” video clip for the tune premiered July 31, while a “lost tour visual” clip showed upAug 3.

Plus, the hashtag #WatermelonSugar Day trendedAug 3 (accompanying National Watermelon Day, the piece of the year that “recognizes the refreshing summertime treat enjoyed at picnics and fairs”).

Harry’s background: As Styles accomplishes his initial Hot 100No 1, he exceeds his previous ideal ranking, gained when “Sign of the Times” debuted and also came to a head atNo 4 in April2017 In his various other top 10 browse through as a musician, “Adore You” gotten toNo 6 this April.

One Direction, 2 leaders: Styles comes to be the 2nd participant of One Direction to have actually led the Hot 100, complying with Zayn, whose “Pillowtalk” ruled in its launching week in February 2016.

As a team, One Direction has actually tallied 6 Hot 100 top 10 s, getting to aNo 2 ideal. Its launching knockout “What Makes You Beautiful” hitNo 4 in April 2012, complied with by “Live While We’re Young” (No 3, October 2012); “Best Song Ever” (No 2, August 2013); “Story of My Life” (No 6, November 2013); “Drag Me Down” (No 3, August 2015); and also “Perfect” (No 10, November 2015).

Zayn left the act, which is presently on respite, in 2015.

1D is, hence, currently amongst an elite listing of teams with several participants that have actually covered the Hot 100 solo. The Beatles came to be the initial such act, when, after landing a document 20No Ones in 1964-70, George Harrison and also Paul McCartney gained their initial leaders besides the band in 1970 and also 1971, specifically. (By 1974, Ringo Starr and also John Lennon likewise led solo.)

Sweet success: Styles’ brand-new Hot 100No 1 notes the initial leader with “watermelon” in its title. One such tune formerly struck the top 10: Mongo Santamaria Band’s “Watermelon Man” (No 7, 1963).

Meanwhile, Styles ratings the 6th Hot 100No 1 with “sugar” in its title, and also the initial in over 49 years. The tune complies with Jimmy Gilmer and also the Fireballs’ “Sugar Shack” (5 weeks ahead in 1963); Four Tops’ “I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie Honey Bunch)” (2, 1965); The Archies’ “Sugar, Sugar” (4, 1969); The Guess Who’s double-sided “American Woman” https://www.billboard.com/”No Sugar Tonight” (3, 1970); and also The Rolling Stones’ “Brown Sugar” (2, 1971).

DaBaby’s seven-week Hot 100 leader “Rockstar,” including Roddy Ricch, holds atNo 2. It rebounds for a 10 th week atNo 1 on Streaming Songs (302 million, down 8%), slides 2-3 on Radio Songs (706 million, up 4%) and also increases 7-6 on Digital Song Sales (9,000, down 4%).

“Rockstar” simultaneously leads the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and also Hot Rap Songs graphes, which make use of the exact same multi-metric approach as the Hot 100, for a nine week each.

Jack Harlow’s “Whats Poppin,” including DaBaby, Tory Lanez and also Lil Wayne, maintainsNo 3 on the Hot 100, after getting toNo 2.

The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” rises 5-4 on the Hot 100, following its four-week policy, and also tops Radio Songs for a record-tying 18 th framework (792 million in target market, up 4%). It suits Goo Goo Dolls’ “Iris” for the lengthiest Radio Songs command considering that the graph began in December 1990.

Most Weeks atNo 1 on Radio Songs

18, “Blinding Lights,” The Weeknd, April 18, 2020

18, “Iris,” Goo Goo Dolls, startAug 1, 1998

16, “Girls Like You,” Maroon 5 task. Cardi B,Aug 4, 2018

16, “We Belong Together,” Mariah Carey, May 28, 2005

16, “Don’t Speak,” No Doubt,Dec 7, 1996

“Blinding Lights” likewise covers the multi-metric Hot R&B Songs graph for a record-breaking 21 st week. It bests 3 20- weekNo Ones for the mark, consisting of an additional by The Weeknd, dating to the position’s October 2012 beginning: Drake’s “One Dance,” including WizKid and also Kyla (2016); The Weeknd’s “Starboy,” including Daft Punk (2016-17); and also Bruno Mars’ “That’s What I Like” (2017).

SAINt JHN’s “Roses” climbs up 8-5 on the Hot 100, after getting toNo 4, as it controls the Hot Dance/Electronic Songs graph for a 15 th week.

Billie Eilish’s “My Future,” launched July 30, barks onto the Hot 100 atNo 6 following its initial complete week of monitoring. It flies 50 -3 on Digital Song Sales (15,000) and also opens up atNo 3 on Streaming Songs (209 million), while having actually attracted 7.4 million in radio reach in the monitoring week.

Eilish includes her 3rd Hot 100 top 10 and also scratches her greatest launching, covering theNo 7 beginning in April 2019 of “Bad Guy,” which led for a week lastAugust She went back to the top 10 last November with theNo 8-peaking “Everything I Wanted.”

“My Future” simultaneously crowns the multi-metric Hot Rock & & Alternative Songs and also Hot Alternative Songs graphes (bounding fromNo 18 on each listing), coming to be Eilish’s initiallyNo 1 on each position.

Jawsh 685 and also Jason Derulo’s “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)” strikes a brand-new Hot 100 high, climbing 10 -7.

Taylor Swift’s “Cardigan” is up toNo 8 on the Hot 100 a week after it went forNo 1. After bowing atop Streaming Songs and also Digital Song Sales, it is up toNo 5 on the previous (175 million, down 48%) and alsoNo 8 on the last (8,000, down 88%), while getting in Radio Songs atNo 43 (192 million, up 51%).

Rounding out the Hot 100’s top 10, Chris Brown and also Young Thug’s “Go Crazy” go back to the area at a brand-new height (12 -9) and also Lil Mosey’s “Blueberry Faygo” likewise returns to the rate (11-10), after getting toNo 8.

For all graph information, you can comply with @billboard and also @billboardcharts on both Twitter and alsoInstagram And once again, make certain to go toBillboard com tomorrow (Aug 11), when all graphes, consisting of the Hot 100 in its whole, will certainly revitalize.