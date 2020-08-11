Hidden Music Details In Popular Songs

By
Abhishek Pratap
-
0


Updated 13 mins ago Posted 1 hr ago

Did you understand Madonna experienced ABBA’s “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)” for her 2005 hit “Hung Up”?

1.

In Beyonc é’s video “Hold Up,” which was launched 2 months after the “Formation” video clip, we found out that the warm sauce she was singing around was in fact a bat.

2.

Taylor Swift and also Harry Styles, that made use of to day in the very early 2010 s, both launched video this year including a grand piano overruning with water.


Republic/ Columbia/Erskine


Warner Records/ Olle Lindeborg/ GettyImages

4.

In Normani and also Megan Thee Stallion’s “Diamonds” video clip, Normani reenacted Marilyn Monroe’s famous “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend” number from Gentlemen Prefer Blondes— from the legendary pink outfit to the history professional dancers in fits.


Atlantic/ 20 th CenturyFox

5.

Childish Gambino’s “Feels Like Summer” video clip included well-known hip-hop musicians and also Black numbers, consisting of Travis Scott and also NickiMinaj In the video clip, Scott took down Minaj’s tower of blocks, which was probably a referral to their 2018 fight.

6.

Childish Gambino likewise included the Smith household, commemorating the effect they have actually had in the songs company.


Wolf+Rothstein/ Liberator Music/ RCA.

7.

At completion of Lady Gaga and also Ariana Grande’s “Rain on Me” video clip, they changed hairdos and also replicated each various other’s trademark looks.


Interscope/ Kevin Winter/ Presley Ann/ GettyImages

8.

In a lot of Missy Elliott’s video from the very early 2000 s, she presented gorgeous photos and also pictures of dead R&B vocalist Aaliyah to recognize her music heritage.


Goldmind/ Elektra/Atlantic

9.

In “I Love Me” by Demi Lovato, she made a lots of recommendations to earlier minutes from her occupation, consisting of the famous Disney Channel flick Camp Rock with the Jonas Brothers.


Hollywood Records/ DisneyChannel

10

At the 2019 Grammys, Alicia Keys in fact commemorated legendary jazz pianist Hazel Scott when she played 2 pianos at the exact same time.

11

On the cover of the Beatles’ Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band cd, Old Hollywood celebrity Shirley Temple can be seen 3 times.

12

When Beyonc é recognized Tina Turner at the Kennedy Center in 2005, she shook the well-known fire outfit Turner was understood for using in the late ’70 s.

13

“Barbie Girl” by Aqua had not been a clean-cut pop track concerning Barbie dolls– if you search for the verses, it was in fact concerning sex.

14

In Erykah Badu’s video for “Honey,” she re-created well-known cd covers by prominent musicians, consisting of Diana Ross’s Blue


Universal Motown/Motown

15

The Fugees’ pop music “Killing Me Softly” was in fact an example of one more hip-hop hit from 6 years previously: “Bonita Applebum” by A Tribe Called Quest.

16

And in Taylor Swift’s 2020 video clip “The Man,” she made a refined nod to Leonardo DiCaprio’s representation of Jordan Belfort in The Wolf of Wall Street


Republic/ ParamountPictures

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the most up to date everyday buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily e-newsletter!

Related Post:  Last minute: Anuel AA announced the launch of its new documentary with Apple Music