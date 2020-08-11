[Horror Queers Podcast] Caving In With the Lovely Ladies of ‘The Descent’

“Feel This Bone.”

Well, July definitely zipped, however it’s been an active month for us! We started the month by (truly) commending the unjustly tainted 1997 teen slasher movie I Know What You Did Last Summer, as well as adhered to that up with a personality research in Lucky McKee’s May prior to commending Michelle Pfeiffer as well as her completely not-a-murderer partner Harrison Ford in Robert Zemeckis’ What Lies Beneath Then we tackled our earliest film yet in James Whale’s The Old Dark House prior to liquidating the month with queer scary standard Fright Night

Now, we’re beginning August with among our individual favored movies: Neil Marshall‘s 2005 work of art The Descent!

In the movie, Sarah (Shauna Macdonald) mosts likely to North Carolina one year after a misfortune asserted the lives of her partner as well as little girl to invest a long time discovering caverns with her pals: group leader Juno (Natalie Mendoza), friend Beth (Alex Reid), security specialist Becca (Saskia Mulder), clinical trainee (as well as Becca’s more youthful sibling) Sam ( MyAnna Buring) as well as newcomer/daredevil Holly (Nora-Jane Noone), After coming down underground, the ladies discover unusual cavern paints as well as proof of an earlier exploration, after that discover they are not the only one: below ground killers live in the cavern, as well as they have a preference for human flesh.

Be certain to register for the podcast to obtain a brand-new episode everyWednesday You can subscribe on iTunes/Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, iHeartRadio, SoundCloud, SongIn, Acast, Google Podcasts, as well as RSS.

Episode 85– The Descent (2005)

Pack your climbing up equipment due to the fact that we’re headed to the Appalachian Mountains of North Carolina to go caving with the girls (emergency room … chicks with choices) of Neil Marshall’s 2005 work of art The Descent on its 15 th wedding anniversary! How is a motion picture this terrifying when the beasts do not also show up up until a hr right into the movie?

Join us as we … … come down right into a conversation of why Juno (Natalie Mendoza) is an engaging personality despite every one of her errors (many thanks, Joe!). We’ll likewise examine the possible queerness of Beth (Alex Reid) as well as Holly (Nora-Jane Noone) as well as select in between the UK as well as United States closings of the movie (looter alert: it’s a simple selection). Also, does The Descent include the tensest scene in movie theater background?

Plus, an instructional TED speak about the distinctions in between claustrophobia as well as cleithrophobia. Why can not Trace quit raising the godawful 2009 follow up? What is a dealbreaker film as well as why do both people think about T he Descent to be one? And just how do you provide a lemon a climax?

Cross out The Descent!

Coming up on Wednesday: We’re partying in Mykonos (however not with Lindsay Lohan) with a conversation of the notorious video clip horrible Island of Death! Major web content caution for this set: it consists of bestiality (in the type of goat rape), watersports, a crucifixion, incest as well as numerous visuals representations of murder.

— Joe & & Trace

P.S. If you register for our Patreon you can pay attention to bonus offer episodes! This month, we have actually obtained audio discourses on Deep Blue Sea as well as The Cabin in the Woods, along with extra episodes on Deep Blue Sea 3 as well as Jay Baruchel’s(?!) Random Acts of Violence