How Close Are Johnny Depp And His Ex, Vanessa Paradis Now?

Depp as well as Paradis stressed that they would certainly strive to reduce the damages caused on their kids Lily-Rose as well as Jack by the separation.

Johnny Depp had actually been with French vocalist Vanessa Paradis given that 1998 when he faced starlet Amber Heard on the collection of 2011’s The RumDiary Then he began shooting The Lone Ranger in February of2012 Word has it that Heard saw him on the collection. Then, suddenly in June of 2012, his split from Paradis was introduced. We’re not claiming Amber Heard created the split. But the timeline is nevertheless fascinating.

Fast ahead to 2015 when a besotted Depp weds the bisexualHeard Then all hell break out in 2016 when they divided, with Heard declaring Johnny had actually been literally violent throughout their connection. She also rolls up to court showing off (phony or genuine?) contusions. The Heard/Depp connection is hazardous.

Johnny Depp’s profession is collapsing around him. What does Vanessa Paradis do? She pitch in to protect Johnny Depp, claiming she had actually never ever understood him to be fierce or violent to her or their kids Lily-Rose as well asJack She urges he was kind, alert, as well as considerate. And when Depp took legal action against UK’s The Sun paper in 2020 for calling him a “wife-beater”, there Vanessa was once again, offering a declaration claiming Depp was not the violent type.

So just how close are Johnny as well as Vanessa nowadays? Oh, they see each other every so often. And they are what could be called”on friendly terms” But are they pals?

Let’s have a look at just how close Vanessa Paradis as well as Johnny Depp actually are.

The Amber Thing