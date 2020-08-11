Hughesy exposes that wanted Lindsay Lohan’s work

Dave “Hughesy” Hughes has actually exposed which of his showbiz friends asked for his help to interchange Lindsay Lohan on The Masked Singer.

Lohan was incapable to appear on the 2nd period of today which starts on Channel 10 tonight attributable to COVID-19 trip constraints.

When it was presented there might be void on the mentor panel, Hughesy mentioned his Hit Network radio offsider Ed Kavalee set up his hand.

“He did, and I quickly swatted it down” Hughesy educated information.com.au. “I said, ‘You’ve got enough screen time mate, just back off!’”

But Kavalee, that appears on Have You Been Paying Attention?, had not been the one celebrity that connected to Hughesy.

“There were certainly mates left, right and centre trying to muscle in,” Hughesy mentioned. “Everyone wants to be on the show. It’s THE show to be on.”

Hughesy verified that he and also fellow period one courts Dannii Minogue and also Jackie O have actually been spoken with concerning that should certainly exchange Lohan on today.

“It was a collaborative effort,” he educated information.com.au. In the top, the job was offered to Urzila Carlson.

“We’re all really happy that Urzila jumped on board,” Hughesy mentioned. “She’s a real character and she’s great for the show.”

HUGHESY NERVOUS PROGRAM WOULD FLOP

Last year’s initial period of The Masked Singer was a massive success for Channel 10, nevertheless Hughesy confesses he was rather worried within the lead-up that it might tumble.

“No doubt. I was,” he educated information.com.au. “I signed on because it looked like a lot of fun, and the thing about this show is that it’s so ridiculous that it just makes you laugh. Whether people watched it or not it was still going to make me laugh.”

SCORES SUPERSTITIOUS NOTION

The initial episode of The Masked Singer last year was a positions struck with higher than 1.16 million people (5 metropolitan area city) adjusting in.

It was a big decrease for Hughesy, and also it provided starting to an all new superstitious notion that he currently complies with consistently.

“I remember the first morning that the ratings were coming out,” he educated information.com.au. “I had a shower and also as quickly as I left the shower I considered my phone and also saw that it was an excellent number. So currently my large point is to transform my phone off up until I recognize the scores are out. Then I need to have a shower prior to I take a look at the numbers.

“There’s a great deal of superstitious notion that takes place,” he mentioned.

EXPOSES Thus Far

Channel 10 has actually been spruiking that some prominent stars lag the masks on today this year, along with a star from an Emmy- winning collection.

In May, Channel 10’s Beverly McGarvey educated information.com.au: “There’s a lot of (high-profile) people in Australia at the minute who normally wouldn’t because everyone’s come home to hunker down.”

Grey’s Anatomy celebrity Kate Walsh, Rebel Wilson, Zac Efron and also Dr Quinn, Medicine Woman celebrity Jane Seymour are just amongst the big title celebrities that go to existing in Australia.

Hughesy educated information.com.au that they need to day videotaped 3 ‘reveal’ episodes of The Masked Singer in Melbourne, and also he was stunned by the quality of the stars.

“I’m very happy; they’re big stars,” he mentioned. “There were real shocks.”

The Masked Singer premieres tonight on Channel 10 at 7.30 pm