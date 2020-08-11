Keanu Reeves’s Cyberpunk 2077 Character Is a Rockstar

Keanu Reeves is currently among the coolest stars in Hollywood, as well as worldwide of Cyberpunk 2077, he is a real Rockstar many thanks to the job of CD Projekt Red as well as Swedish bandRefused CD Projekt Red’s most recent open-world RPG made headings when it was introduced that the Matrix as well as John Wick celebrity would certainly be included in the video game’s tale, as well as followers have actually been hypothesizing on what function his personality, Johnny Silverhand, would certainly play.

Based on the post-modern tabletop roleplaying franchise business of the very same name, Cyberpunk 2077 has actually been acquiring a significant quantity of buzz as even more information surface area concerning its first-person shooter-style gameplay as well as deep personality personalization choices, which reach allowing gamers modify their personalities’ exclusive areas. Earlier today, CD Projekt Red held their 2nd Night City Wire live stream occasion, which offered followers a more detailed consider the video game’s different advanced weapons as well as actors of sustaining side personalities, consisting of a specific star visitor.

Today’s Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire: Episode 2 stream lost additionally light on Keanu Reeves’ Johnny Sliverhand, the cybernetic diva of the imaginary hard rock bandSamurai According to Refused frontman Dennis Lyxz én, that executes Johnny’s tracks in Keanu’s stead, the video game’s gamer personality will certainly fulfill Johnny in Night City throughout the video game’s major plotline as well as end up being motivated by the rocker’s anti-establishment expectation. Check out the Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Watch stream listed below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Do51 eJowSyg

Already having actually constructed a significant profession for himself in the late 90 s as well as very early 2000 s with movies like Point Break as well as Speed, Keanu Reeves has actually seen something of a rebirth over the last few years many thanks to his outstanding efficiency as the titular assassin in the John Wick collection, in addition to enjoyable side efficiencies in motion pictures like Toy Story 4 Now Marvel as well as DC followers are going wild attempting to find out which comics superhero the Canadian star might play, also as Keanu himself is readied to create as well as star in his really own collection, referred to as BRZRKR

Playing the function of a cyborg punk rocker in the neon-lit advanced setup of Cyberpunk 2077 definitely includes in Keanu Reeves' coolness element, also if he isn't the one doing the songs himself. It's additionally a really suitable function for him, considered that his latest movie, the long-awaited Bill & Ted Face the Music additionally includes him as an artist charged with conserving the globe. Not to state his very own real-life experience as the bass gamer for the 90 s rock band Dogstar, before the higher popularity he would certainly attain as a star.

Cyberpunk 2077 will certainly be offered for PS4 as well as Xbox One on November 19,2020 It will certainly additionally introduce on Google Stadia later on in 2020 as well as on PS5 as well as Xbox Series X in 2021.

