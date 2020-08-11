Kendall Jenner Keeps Getting Accused of Not Being Nice to Service Workers

Fans like to learn more about what celebs they see on TELEVISION resemble in the real world. Some have a credibility of respecting individuals while others are recognized for their diva-like perspectives.

Reality TELEVISION star/supermodel Kendall Jenner appears to fall under the 2nd group. Although Jenner has actually been called “down to earth” by followers contrasted to her relative, some tales walking around concerning her are repainting a picture of a woman that is anything however “down to earth.”

Kendall Jenner|Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Longchamp

Kendall Jenner was charged of ‘throwing’ cash at dining establishment personnel

Back in 2014, Page Six reported that Jenner left a dining establishment without paying after they declined to offer her alcohol as she was minor at the time.

“Kendall got up and left and didn’t pay for all the food… about $60 worth, and without a tip,” a claimed eyewitness informed the information electrical outlet.

When her web server, Blaine Morris, ran outdoors to request for the cash, Jenner apparently “started laughing,” according to the witness.

The resource included, “Kendall took a couple of $20 bills out of her wallet, threw them at the server and walked away, not even counting if it was enough or if it included a tip.”

Page Six additionally shared that Morris, that was a star on the MTV program Skin, tweeted, “That horrible moment you chase a Kardashian down the street because she forgot to pay her bill to be thrown money in your face.”

However, Jenner’s lawyer rejected the record. According to TMZ, the lawyer stated Jenner was “extremely apologetic” when the web server went outside to see her. Jenner additionally was stated to have “politely handed” Morris $33 plus $7 in pointers.

Jenner purportedly ‘does not speak directly’ to waitress

Yet, the complaints concerning Jenner not behaving to waitress do not quit there. In July 2020, version Julia Carolan shared on TikTok that she ran into Jenner “all the time” when she utilized to be a waitress in New York City, however Jenner apparently had actually been much less than positive.

“She used to come in all the time and was pretty cold toward staff,” Carolan stated in a video clip. “She also usually has someone speak for her and doesn’t speak directly toward staff.”

Of training course, Carolan additionally informed followers she intended to “give her the benefit of the doubt” and also might chalk Jenner’s actions as much as her being timid.

An affirmed LAX employee additionally charged Jenner of being ‘really arrogant’

Carolan had not been the only solution employee on TikTok that made complaints concerning Jenner.

In very early August, customer @_sincindy, uploaded a collection of video clip labelled, “Rating celebs I’ve met working at LAX.” Jenner was among the celebs @_sincindy come across, and also like Carolan, there did not appear to be way too many kind words for Jenner right here either.

Jenner was provided a “2/10” score, and also @_sincindy stated in one video clip, “Every time she flew out she was not really friendly to anybody and just walked around really arrogant.”

Although it’s unclear if Jenner really did every one of these points she was charged of doing, it appears followers are amazed to find out about them however.