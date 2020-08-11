Kim Kardashian And Kanye West: The Couple Lands In Miami Post Their ‘Reconciliation’ Trip! Has The Family Trip Mended Their Broken Ties?

He stated yes! 90 Day Fianc é: The Other Way pair Kenneth Niedermeier as well as Armando Rubio obtained involved throughout the Monday, August 10 episode after 3 as well as a fifty percent years of dating.

Kenny, 57, was the one to propose to his 31- year-old love yet he needed to inform a little white lie to maintain the proposition a shock. The Florida indigenous informed Armando he was mosting likely to a close-by financial institution to open up an account, yet he came tidy in his confessional.

“I’m not really going to the bank, that’s just a cover story to get out of the house. I’m actually going to the hotel because my daughters Taylor and Cassidy are here right now,” Kenny confessed. “I moved to Mexico less than a week ago and I asked my daughters to fly in because today I am proposing to Armando.”

While his various other kids, boy Bryson as well as little girl Madison, might deficient, Kenny had lots of assistance from his children as well as they also aided him prepare the proposition setup at a neighborhood resort. But Cassidy did raise her issue that it could be prematurely for her father as well as Armando to obtain involved.

“You know I’m super excited and super happy but are you concerned at all of the fact that you just moved here? Like, it might be too soon or?” Cassidy asked her dad throughout lunch. “I feel it’s right. I’ve waited 57 years — a long time to ask somebody to marry me,” Ken ensured his little girl.

In his confessional, Ken described he had 2 previous long-lasting partnerships prior to he fulfilled the Mexico indigenous, yet he never ever really felt the need to wed either among his ex lovers. “But with Armando, it was different. His loving nature, his sensitive side, he makes me feel good. I love him and I couldn’t marry him fast enough,” Kenny disclosed.

Kenny additionally stated component of the reason he intended to suggest so swiftly after relocating with Armando is to make sure that when he fulfills Armando’s moms and dads for the very first time, they will certainly understand that Kenny takes his connection with their boy seriously. “I want them to know this isn’t just a fling, I’m coming here as a lifetime commitment,” Kenny described.

While opening to his children, Ken obtained psychological due to the unpredictability concerning whether Armando’s moms and dads will certainly approve him as their boy’s companion. Cassidy consoled her dad as well as stated also if Armando’s household does not sustain their union, the assistance from their side will certainly suffice.

After talking with his women, Kenny stated he no more had reservations as well as progressed with their proposition strategy. He went back to their shared house as well as informed Armando to prepare for a day evening supper. When they reached the resort’s dining establishment, Kenny informed Armando that they ought to drop to the exclusive coastline to take some images prior to supper.

“Do you remember the first time we came here and you said about our future, and you know, it’s as wide as the ocean?” Kenny asked Armando as he began to choke back splits. “I’m totally committed to you for life, but there’s something I want to ask you. And I want to ask you … ”

Kenny after that proposed as well as offered Armando with a ring. “Are you serious?” Armando asked as he began to weep. “Will you marry me?” Kenny asked, sobbing too.

“Baby, of course, yes babe,” Armando stated as well as Kenny positioned the ring on his left third finger. That’s when Cassidy as well as Taylor began to applaud from the dining establishment expectation factor as well as triggered confetti poppers. Congrats to the pleased pair!

90 Day Fianc é: The Other Way broadcasts on Tender Loving Care Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.