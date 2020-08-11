LAX staffer prices A checklist superstar tourists

Share this short article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Nicki Minaj, Kendall Jenner and also Chris Hemsworth were amongst the A-list celebs discussed in a Los Angeles Airport staffer’s 4 component viral Tik Tok video clip. Tik Tok customer _ sincindy thorough her experience with these large celebrities and also exposed which celebs got along and also those that tossed outbursts while at LAX. _ sincindy ranked Minaj a miserable 2/10 She claimed in her video clip: “I know some people are going to come for me this one, but 2/10… Wouldn’t get off the aircraft until everybody else got off. Which she can’t do because the flight attendants need to get off. I was a fan before I met her. After? Yeah…. no.” She likewise ranked Kendall Jenner a 2/10 The ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ celebrity and also design was identified “not really friendly”.

She claimed in her video clip: “Literally 2/10. Every time she flew out, she was not really friendly to anybody and just walked around really arrogant. So yeah.”

She commended bulk of the celebs, consisting of vocalist Bad Bunny, 50 Shades of Grey starlet Dakota Johnson and also Thor celebrity Chris Hemsworth.

She ranked Bad Bunny a 10/10

“I actually kind of ran into him. He was super f******polite and super nice. He actually took out his hand to shake mine and I died, ” she claimed concerning the experience.

She ranked Johnson 9/10

She exposed: “And the only reason that it’s a 9/10 is since she neglected her ticket completely in LA in the center of website traffic hr, so we needed to postpone the trip and also she still really did not make it back. But I teased her the following time she flew out. She giggled and also was very courteous.”

She commended Hemsworth for understanding the names of the team. Hemsworth was handed an outstanding rating of 10/10

“He was constantly actually courteous to everyone. He was also on a given name basis with several of the team. And essentially so good-looking personally.”

Other celebs she ranked were Chris Evans (8/10), Noah Centineo (10/10) and also Jeffree Star (10/10).