Meet Lil Kim’s Hair Stylist Who Put Designer Logos on Her Wigs

Dionne Alexander is still critiquing her job from virtually 20 years back.

“Oh my God, I need to redo that,” states Alexander over the phone. She’s describing a complex wig she dealt with for Lil’ Kim with her seamstress Richard AnthonyGross The wig, comparable to the one Lil Kim used to the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards, was included 2 areas that gotten in touch with a zipper. Alexander states it was just indicated for still photos, yet Lil’ Kim demanded using it in her video for “In the Air Tonight.” “She liked it so much that she had to wear it. I couldn’t get her not to do it, you know what I’m saying?”

During the ‘90s and the early 2000s, Alexander was the go-to hair stylist for women who defined fashion during this era. She’ s in charge of the side swoop bang and also french roll Mary J. Blige used in the “Not Gon Cry” video clip; the ’60 s-inspired shoelace front bouffant wig Lauryn Hill used over her locs in the “Doo Wop (That Thing)” video clip; and also the route Missy Elliott endured the cover of “Supa Dupa Fly.” She’s likewise done hair for Iman, Rosie Perez, Faith Evans, Lil’ Mo, SWV, Yo-Yo, Aretha Franklin, and also a lot more. But her most well-known or significant job is most likely Lil’ Kim’s wigs covered with developer logo designs.

Lil’ Kim initial used the blue-green wig with a Chanel logo design positioned on her bangs for a Manhattan File publication cover and also fire styled by Sybil Pennix in2001 Alexander isn’t certain whose suggestion it was–Lil’ Kim told a reporter that she asked Alexander to position the logo design on the wig– yet Alexander bears in mind getting the wig, which began blonde, and after that passing away and also sufficing inside her Los Angeles resort space over evening.

“That was a blonde wig that I dyed those colors with the brown and the black,” statesAlexander “And don’t ask me how I knew to do this, because I don’t know. But I went to the arts and crafts store, I purchased some thick tracing paper, and I cut out the Chanel logo and then I used magic marker to put it on the wig. That’s my secret.”

Alexander was likewise in charge of the blonde wig covered in Versace Greek secrets that Lil’ Kim used to the Spring/Summer 2001 couture Versace receiveMilan She developed that layout, which cascaded the hair, making use of pattern paper and also a gold magic pen.

“Somebody called me from Europe and was like, ‘Yo, that’s all people are talking about is this wig,’” claimed Alexander–Vogue (orStyle com) stated it in its program evaluation. ” I simply bear in mind the voice message Kim sent me, since she freaking liked this wig. She resembled, ‘Oh my God Dee-Dee. I love this.’ I maintained that message on my maker for the lengthiest.”

The designs Alexander developed in the ‘90s and early 2000s are still referenced today. A couple of weeks ago Cardi B wore a blonde pony tail covered in LV monograms, created by Tokyostylez, that matched her outfit. “Oh that’ s rather,” states Alexander that had not been familiar with the appearance till I texted her a picture. “Louis Vuitton is going to start making ponytails now.” But also prior to that stars have actually used their very own variations of wigs with developer logo designs. Nicki Minaj used a Fendi published wig in an advocate her Fendi pill collection, and also Beyonc é, that admired Lil’ Kim for Halloween in 2017 by putting on several of her most legendary appearances, used a Chanel published wig imitated the one Alexander made.

And there’s Cardi’s “WAP” video clip, including Megan thee Stallion, an aesthetic tribute to Lil’ Kim– the single looks coupled with matching wigs, the fallen water fountain position that evoked the Hard Core poster, and also the ’90 s updos that multiplied throughout this age yet were most likely promoted by musicians like Lil’ Kim and also Mary J.Blige I texted Alexander the video clip and also she claimed she suched as the hair a whole lot.

Alexander knew the Beyonc é minute, however, for one of the most component she runs out the loophole regarding the on the internet babble bordering her job, which she generally isn’t attributed for.

“I love that others are inspired by what inspired me. I’m very honored by that,” statesAlexander “People have always said to me that I need to tell my story.”

This is a concise variation of Alexander’s tale. She matured in Washington, D.C. bordered by hair given that her mommy possessed beauty parlors. After secondary school she transferred to Europe to design, yet returned to D.C. after 4 months since she and also a close friend could not obtain their visas. She did hair for regional stars like fighter Sugar Ray Leonard’s family members, took part in hair reveals at Howard University, and also took a trip as a system musician doing hair expansion bonding when it had actually simply gotten in the marketplace. But she constantly intended to help larger customers.

Her relative did hair, as well, which is just how Alexander ended up being close friends with Big DaddyKane The rap artist entered D.C., her relative did his locs, and also Alexander allowed him understand she intended to transfer to New York City and also do hair. The rap artist obtained her a single job designing hair for designs at the Apollo Theater in Harlem, and also a year afterwards she transferred to New York and also began operating at Anderson’s Hair I Am, a hair salon in midtown Manhattan whose customers consisted of cast participants from The Cosby Show and also All My Children She encountered a task listing looking for a hair stylist for the movie Fly By Night, yet was turned down since she had not been in the organized labor for hairstylist. Luckily for Alexander, the hairstylist they employed left 3 days prior to shooting begun and also they required a person immediately.

“I dropped my resume off to the makeup artist, and she was from D.C. I had a D.C. address on my resume, so she called me,” states Alexander.

Through that movie, which decreased in 1993, she satisfied MC Lyte, that became her initial celeb customer. This went to a time when MC Lyte’s photo was transitioning right into something softer. Alexander styled MC Lyte’s hair in a split bob for the “Ruffneck” video clip and also suffice in a much shorter design for the “Keep On, Keepin’ On” video clip withXscape She would certainly likewise go on the roadway with MC Lyte and also discovered the fundamentals of business.

“MC Lyte is the reason why I’m in this industry,” statesAlexander “Her and her father, Nat Robinson, treated me like family and taught me the game. I didn’t have an agent helping me understand how to get my money and he was really helpful with that. People noticed how her look changed and it just made everybody flock to me.”

Alexander began to do Rhonda Cowan’s hair. Cowan was operating at Def Jam at the time and also linked Alexander to her network of females operating in the songs market.

“It was a small circle, and within that circle my name circulated because New York wasn’t known for hair the same way D.C. was. So any new artist that would get signed, they would send them to me.”

Mary J. Blige was among those brand-new musicians. Alexander’s earliest help Blige consisted of the What’s the 411? cd cover where Blige used a hat over her auburn expansions, the “I Can Love You” video clip including Lil’ Kim when Blige used loosened blonde swirls and also side stroked bangs, and also the “Reminisce” video clip when Alexander styled her hair in a French roll and also high braid. Once Blige occurred, Alexander committed the majority of her interest to her. She would certainly explore with Blige, design her hair for image fires, video, and also off days. In 1996 Alexander acquired a brownstone in Brooklyn’s Clinton Hill location. She resided on top of her beauty salon, which was found on the first stage. Her routine customers would certainly join celeb customers like Blige and also Lil’Kim

“Mary was fun, but she wasn’t always as adventurous. She knew what she wanted and had a strong opinion. She had to maintain her fan base and her identity,” statesAlexander “But the label didn’t get involved in the hair really. The only thing they said to me was ‘hurry up.’”

Alexander generally functioned together with stylist Misa Hylton and also make-up musician NzinghaGumbs They were the glam team prior to that term also existed, and also interacted on several of one of the most significant style images and also minutes from the ‘90s and early 2000s including Lil Kim’ s lavender one-piece suit and also pasty she used to the 1999 VMAs and also the cover of Notorious K.I.M, together with Blige’s traditional appearance from “Not Gon Cry” that Paloma Ford simply referenced: black headscarf curtained over her blonde bangs used with black lipstick and also black Chanel sunglasses.

“We just jelled,” statesAlexander “Everything just flowed and we came up with some really beautiful things. A lot of that stuff comes at the moment. It wasn’t planned or thought out. We started planning things down the line, but back then we just did it. It was raw.”

Alexander would certainly remain to collaborate with Blige, that mainly used weaves and also expansions that hairdresser Ellin Lavar generally mounted. Alexander was accountable for cut, shade, and also upkeep. She likewise dealt with the Share My World and also Mary cds. She transitioned Blige from blonde to a cozy red, which she states Blige was open to. But she likewise provided her with even more bold designs, like a bilateral cut that showed up in the September 1999 concern of Vibe publication.

“Mary wasn’t hesitant about this style or the color. It was just changing it up within the same range. She didn’t mind trying different colors and stuff like that,” statesAlexander “That’s when I was doing bilateral cuts. That’s a good cut on Mary, though. When I go back and look at my work, I’m like, ‘Oh God.’ Because I’m like, ‘You really were ahead.’”

Alexander would certainly want to European style and also hair publications for ideas, which maintained her before what was occurring in the UNITED STATE She was influenced by hairstylist like Vidal Sassoon and also FloydKenyatta She ultimately transitioned from Blige to doing Lil’ Kim’s hair full-time. One of her last tasks with Blige was for the MTV VMAs in 1999, when she likewise did Lil’ Kim’s lavender wig.

“That was a really rough and challenging weekend,” statesAlexander “We were running to and fro from resort to resort.”

According to Alexander, Kim had actually constantly intended to collaborate with her yet she was so hectic with Blige she could not handle any kind of various other large customers. But as soon as Alexander and also Blige chose to agreeably split means– when asked why, Alexander simply states “It was time.”– she had the ability to totally bend her innovative muscular tissues and also recreate the designs she appreciated in European publications.

“Kim had already done the ‘Crush on You,’ video.” She suched as to transform points up and also she was delighted regarding every little thing,” statesAlexander “I give Kim so much thanks for allowing me to express myself creatively because she was adventurous and willing to really go there.”

Alexander dealt with Kim right as the garment industry began to accept her. She styled the wig for her MAC project with Blige in 2001–” I attracted the origins know that wig with a magic pen.” She dealt with the icy blonde wig Kim used in the Iceberg advertisements in2000 She created those spiky pigtails Kim used when photographed by David LaChapelle. And she was among the initial hairdressers to generate the damp and also curly appearance that Kim endured the cover of Source publication and also in MTV’s House of Style swimwear shoot. And she reduced, colored, and also styled every one of the wigs for Lil’ Kim’s “No Matter What They Say” video clip, consisting of the flooring size curly one–Alexander kept in mind that she could not fly to Los Angeles at the time, so Neeko Abriol mounted them.

Alexander states she sourced the majority of her wigs in NewYork She would certainly acquire blonde wigs so she might tint them with intense hair color she purchased from DuaneReade This was a time when hip-hop contained ideation. There was no plan so developers like Alexander were performing off the cuff and also generating designs, video, pictures, and also cd art with no idea that they would certainly imply as long as they do today. Her sourcing abilities and also ingenious reasoning aided her discover an option for Lauryn Hill that required a 1960 s passionate wig to put on over her locs for the “Do Wop That Thing” video clip. Rosie Perez recommended she most likely to Ira Sims, a firm recognized for providing starlets with wigs, and also Hill needed to be available in to obtain gauged for the wig.

“That’s when I was introduced to lace wigs. That was the first time I had ever seen them or heard anything about them,” statesAlexander “I cut it, styled it, placed it over her locs. And don’t ask me how I knew how to get the lace to lay flat. It was the most expensive wig I ever worked on or purchased.”

Alexander defines this duration as enjoyable and also rewarding. She never ever dealt with a representative since she really did not entirely trust them, so she was taking every one of her cash and also succeeding. But eventually in 2003, she simply chose to stop.

“It was a deep spiritual move for me,” statesAlexander “I was no longer happy doing what I was doing, creating the images I was creating. So something shifted within my soul.”

Alexander was experiencing endometriosis, a condition she handled her entire life yet had not been identified till the late ‘90s. She remembers being sick on set, popping Motrin to deal with the painful cramps, and stress from the job she loved didn’t help. She wanted to move to Dallas and start a family, and she knew the slower lifestyle she craved, and her health, wouldn’ t straighten with being a celeb hairstylist. So she allowed Lil’ Kim and also the group find out about her step.

“They were devastated,” statesAlexander “I really did not need to leave. I might have remained yet I had no wish. I played that setting and also I liked it. I’m extremely thankful for my past. It’s made me that I am currently. But it does not fit that Dionne is today.”

Terrence Davidson functioned under Alexander throughout the last component of her occupation. Once Alexander transferred to Dallas, he would certainly help Lil’ Kim and also take place to collaborate with NickiMinaj Once Alexander reached Dallas, it took her a couple of years to obtain her endometriosis signs and symptoms controlled– she ended up being a vegan– yet she opened her very own store and also developed a clients. At the starting she desired a total break from her old life. Her mommy recommended she set up images of her celeb customer operate in her beauty salon, yet she had not been prepared. She required to recover.

But she prepares to speak even more currently. She’s relaunching a hair treatment brand name, Lature Hair, with her long-lasting buddy and also organisation companion Alpatrick Golphin–Paris Davis’ SP Media is aiding with brand name narration. And wishes to aid females that handle thyroid problems and also endometriosis, which overmuch impacts Black females. She observes the celeb hair market from afar. Some points she suches as– she keeps in mind appreciating stylists consisting of Kiyah Wright, Ursula Stephen, Ted Gibson, Carla Gentry Osorio, Chuck Amos, Earl Simms, Kim Kimble, and also Derek Jae– some points she does not.

“Hair is extremely standard today,” statesAlexander “It’s kind of all over the place and I don’t see any creativity. I don’t see cuts. I don’t see color. I see colors, but I don’t see them interchanged with cuts. We used to color the hair for the cut, you know what I mean?”

But she’s likewise considerate in the direction of celeb hairstylist. She recognizes they have their restrictions and also eventually the customer obtains last word and also can transform designs as they please. She still communicates with Rosie Perez and also MC Lyte, has actually shed touch with Lil’ Kim and also Blige, yet has warm memories of their time with each other and also what they developed.

“I remember telling my mother one day, ‘Mom, I feel like I woke up out of a dream.’ Because it was a dream,” statesAlexander “I didn’t know anyone in New York. I had that Big Daddy Kane experience, but that’s all I had. I just came into the right people and it just started happening. And honestly, I feel like if nothing else came out of it, for me it was being able to share with people that dreams do come true.”