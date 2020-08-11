Mia Khalifa is auctioning off * those * popular glasses to elevate cash for Beirut

Lebanese- birthed social media sites individuality, sporting activities analyst, and also (sometimes) questionable previous pornography celebrity Mia Khalifa has actually required to Instagram to auction off a set of her glasses in order to elevate funds for her home town of Beirut, adhering to the fatal surge that took place recently.

In what is undoubtedly a jokingly nod to her past, Khalifa is auctioning off the specific glasses she infamously used throughout her pornography days.

The public auction is being organized on ebay.com, with 100% of the earnings being given away to the Lebanese RedCross There have actually been 189 proposals up until now, with the greatest presently at United States $99,900 The glasses are called“The infamous Mia Khalifa glasses, the OG’s”, with the problem is detailed as “Used & Abused.”

“The novelty glasses are the best prop,” the summary reviews. “I will sign them (if you want), and take one last polaroid wearing them before sending them off to their new home!!!”

Beirut, my heart is constantly with you ♥ — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) August 4, 2020

Khalifa likewise introduced that she would certainly be including “something more” to the public auction for every single $25 k increased. So much, additional things include her retainer, an utilized razor blade, and also a loofa.

View this message on Instagram The Lebanese federal government has actually surrendered. Parliament is following. By option or forcibly, in any case, Lebanon has actually had sufficient while all at once having ABSOLUTELY NOTHING. 6 days left on the public auction for the initial mia khalifa glasses to 100% advantage the @lebaneseredcross. Head to the web link in my biography and also allow’s attempt to make a favorable distinction. Keep bidding process, maintain sharing, maintain adhering to accounts like @lebaneseredcross @beiruting @rimafakih @mouin. jaber @ginoraidy @thawramap @impact. lebanon @rebuilding. gemmayze @lebfoodbank. Keep sharing the web links for charity events by the individuals, for individuals, and also DO NOT GIVE AWAY A SOLITARY DIME TO THE CORRUPT GOVERNMENT BACKED COMPANIES. The ones that hoard alleviation cash, clinical products, and also food- just to re-sell to the Lebanese individuals at a 150% increase. The ones that rest behind and also view the scarcity, financial collapse, and also variation of their very own individuals on television from their villa in London, France, and alsoAustralia Ban these pigs from every nation worldwide till they’re compelled to live the exact same way of life they have actually troubled individuals in Lebanon. A blog post shared by Mia K. (@miakhalifa) on Aug 10, 2020 at 12: 34 pm PDT

Khalifa has actually introduced that when the cash removes she will certainly live stream the cord transfer of the contribution to the Lebanese Red Cross by means of Instagram.

“Creeps are welcome, your money is just as green as ours,” Khalifa explained. “Happy bidding, ya filthy animals.”

Khalifa is notorious for a three-month job in the porn globe back in 2014 which landed her as the number 1 pornstar onPornhub Following her choice to leave the market, Khalifa has actually been not successful in having her video clips gotten rid of from the pornography website, and also they remain to get hundreds of sights to now, in spite of them being organized versus her will.