New Beverly Hills Spec House in Trousdale Estates

LISTING OF THE DAY

Location: Beverly Hills, California

Price: $39 million

This brand-new spec residence by the engineer Mark Rios remains in Beverly Hills’ Trousdale Estates community, which is understood for its sophisticated style, celeb homeowners, and also wide-angle sights throughout Los Angeles.

Trousdale was created in the 1950 s and also ’60 s, with very early homes by an excellent team of designers that consisted of Frank Lloyd Wright, Wallace Neff, A. Quincy Jones and also Hal Levitt.

In this brand-new residence on Chalette Drive,Mr Rios admired Levitt by obscuring exterior and interior limits and also recreating Levitt’s trademark large entry door with a safeguarded yard, noting representative Linda May stated.

More: Unfinished Mega-Mansion Sells for $285 Million in L.A.’s Ultra Affluent Beverly Park

“The architecture is absolutely exquisitely done,” she stated. “It’s very rare to have a courtyard in Trousdale.”

The remarkable two-story access includes a plunging falls that streams over a distinctive wall surface of Aegean sedimentary rock and afterwards splashes right into an outside showing swimming pool listed below.

“When you come into the house, your eye goes right to the corner of the infinity pool and the views,” she stated. “That sense of arrival is what makes this house special.”

The insides are by DusenburyDesign Architectural and also layout information consist of 10 – and also 11- foot ceilings, fumed oak floorings, mechanized pocket doors with floor-to-ceiling glass to absorb the sights, and also hand-selected unique rocks and also marbles throughout your house, consisting of Calacatta, Sierra Noir and also dolomite.

More: 10-Acre Retreat Outside San Francisco Lists for Just Under $20 Million

The open living and also dining-room include a display Sahar Noir drifting marble fire place and also an unabridged skylight. Because of all the glass, the adjacent living room and also kitchen area mix quickly with the balcony and also swimming pool deck.

The kitchen area has Miele home appliances, a morning meal location, Italian kitchen cabinetry, and also a butler’s kitchen.

The sights are “extraordinary, very dramatic–the whole house is oriented to the view,”Ms May stated.

“You can see all of the L.A. Basin to the Pacific Ocean,” she stated. “This is the most desired view line you can have in Trousdale.”





The 1,600- square-foot bedroom wing gets on the primary degree, with personal yard sights, grand marble double restrooms with different closets/dressing locations, a workplace and also a balcony. Three added bed room collections full this degree.

Floating staircases come down right into the reduced degree amusement lounge that supplies a marble-clad bar with an adjacent testing space and also an 825- container wine rack.

“You have complete privacy because of the large-scale entry door,”Ms May stated. “The entire house cannot be seen from the street, and the whole property is hedged.”

More: A Beverly Hills Spec House With a 15- foot Waterfall Lists for $39 Million

Stats

The 12,456- square-foot residence has 6 rooms, 9 complete restrooms and also 2 partial restrooms. It remains on a 0.49- acre great deal.

Amenities

Amenities consist of a swimming pool and also health facility, a lift, a fitness center, a marble-clad bar with an adjacent testing space, an 825- container wine rack, a salon, a massage therapy space, a vapor shower, a below ground 2,100- square-foot garage, a Savant Smart Home automation system, and also an outside kitchen area with a bar and also dining/lounge locations.

Celebrity Cachet Celebrity homeowners of Trousdale Estates have actually consisted of Jennifer Aniston, Richard Perry, David Spade, Vera Wang, President Richard Nixon, Ringo Starr, Simon Cowell, Dean Martin, Tony Curtis, Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra, Jane Fonda, Ray Charles, Howard Hughes, Groucho Marx, Jeffery Katzenberg, Elton John, Courteney Cox, Sid Caesar, and also Cindy Crawford and also Rande Gerber, according to released records.

More: Fully Updated 1929 Mansion in the Heart of the Beverly Hills Flats

Neighborhood Notes Trousdale Estates was the “epicenter of Mid-Century Modern houses,”Ms May stated.

It experienced a downturn in the 1980 s and afterwards recoiled regarding 15 years earlier, she stated.

“The great houses were always admired and preserved,”Ms May stated. “And then it became the place where people were building stunning contemporary homes.”

From your house, it has to do with a five-minute drive to the Beverly Hills Hotel, she included.

More: Brand-New House in Beverly Hills Lists for $40 Million

Agents: Linda May, Branden Williams and also Rayni Williams, Hilton & & Hyland/Luxury Portfolio International

View the origi n al listing.

Write to Listing of the Day