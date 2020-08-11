Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Priyanka Chopra Jonas claims quarantine time has actually been a ‘true blessing’ as well as aided her come to be imaginative

LOS ANGELES: Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas claims she is counting her true blessings in quarantine as she becomes aware that she remains in a “good spot” contrasted to numerous individuals worldwide. The “Baywatch” celebrity, that is presently in Los Angeles with her hubby, vocalist Nick Jonas, claimed she is”doing ok”

“I have to say, I feel very blessed to be in such a good spot compared to so many people in the world. We’re healthy, friends and family are healthy, and I’ve had time to really be creative. So I have to say this has been a blessing,” Priyanka informed EntertainmentTonight

Helping each other throughout the recurring coronavirus pandemic is the requirement of the hr, she included.

“What’s crucial now is to do something, as well as any individual can do something. The factor is, the globe is damaging, all over on the planet. So also if you do a bit, it goes actually much.

“Food shelters, donations, sponsoring education… all of those things are important. I think everyone needs to be thinking of that individually and together.”

The 38- year-old star claimed the globe is encountering an “insane, intense” time, yet the dilemma is a possibility for individuals to reveal their humankind.



“It’s almost been six, seven months, we’re in August already, and that’s crazy. You look back and see how adversity has affected so many parts of the world and so many people in the world who had to deal with poverty, hunger, more than even COVID,” she claimed.

“It’s an insane, intense time but this is the time to show our humanity I feel. This is the time for humanity to come together, and in 10 years, we’ll look back at this time and really question and wonder, who reacted and how? This is a testament to what the human spirit can do. I think it’s really great to steer in the direction of helping and positivity,” she included.