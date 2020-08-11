Selena Gomez takes us right into her kitchen area for HBO Max food preparation program

Selena Gomez’s “Selena + Chef” is a 10- episode food preparation collection that debuts Thursday on the HBO Max streaming solution. Photo: AP

Selena Gomez is taking the warmth in the kitchen area.

The singer-actress pieces as well as dices in “Selena + Chef,” debutingAug 13 on the brand-new HBO Max streaming solution. The 10- episode collection was fired in the kitchen area of Gomez’s brand-new Los Angeles- location home. Her grandparents as well as 2 good friends, that have actually been quarantining with her, act as preference testers.

“I really thought this would be something lighthearted because I was getting definitely down,” she stated in a video clip meeting. “Of course, there’s more important things going on, but this was an opportunity to make something that could make people smile.”

Guiding Gomez from another location are cooks Nyesha Arrington, Roy Choi, Tonya Holland, Daniel Holzman, Jon & & Vinny, Candice Kumai, Ludo Lefebvre, Antonia Lofaso, Nancy Silverton as well as AngeloSosa They trainer her via making such meals as Korean morning meal tacos, matcha delicious chocolate chip cookies, spicy miso ramen, fish and shellfish tostada as well as cheese souffle.

There was nobody off-camera completely prepping the components as well as Gomez really did not doll up her apparel or make-up while cutting as well as mixing. Remote video cameras established in her kitchen area recorded Gomez’s accidents that consist of fires in the stove as well as spraying juices. She possesses sharp blades while having problem with a slimed octopus as well as draws body organs out of a raw poultry.

“I hope you’re going to laugh because I look like a fool,” she stated. “I love cooking, I just don’t know how to do it all the time.”

Her best dish? “I make a killer PB&J,” she stated, chuckling.

Gomez discovered to utilize a damp towel to change the form as well as placement on home plate of a traditional French omelette.

“I’ve never cared more about presentation than I do now,” she stated.

Cooking in the house has actually increased throughout the international pandemic, with individuals utilizing it to relieve dullness as well as stress and anxiety.

“It’s not easy for anyone to be walking through what we’re walking through. It’s affecting people, specifically with mental health,” Gomez stated. “It’s just confusing. It was hard, but I tried to find what I needed to get me through it. I have great friends, I see a therapist. Just try to keep my mind positive. I’ve learned more about my country than I ever have from school or anything.”

Each episode highlights a food-related charity as well as welcomes audiences to adhere to along at residence with listings of components as well as devices required.

“You don’t have to be a great cook to enjoy this show,” co-executive manufacturer Aaron Saidman stated.

Since shooting finished, Gomez stated she’s made the delicious chocolate chip cookies as well as French omelette once again.

