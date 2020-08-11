Things to Do in Miami: Premios Juventud 2020 August 13

Rather than practice for her Premios Juventud efficiency on phase at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel as well as Casino in Hollywood, Colombian pop celebrity Greeicy– among 4 woman musicians participating in the honor program’s homage to Selena airing Thursday, August 13, on Univision– primarily exercised alone in her resort space. It had not been perfect, however couple of points are nowadays.

“The only rehearsal with all of us will be the day of the show,” Greeicy informs New Times over the phone on August 7, 2 days prior to taping the pre-taped efficiency. “Usually for award shows there are rehearsals during the three days leading up to the show and then again the day of. I’m doing rehearsals over video. They sent me videos of dancers in masks, and I practice in my hotel. Everything has been digital.”

The social distance-friendly wedding rehearsals are barely the only adjustment to this year’s Premios Juventud style. Owing to the COVID-19 threat entailed with big celebrations, the Latin songs as well as society honors reveal, co-hosted by Julissa Calderon, Ana Patricia Gámez, Francisca Lachapel, Borja Voces, as well as Sebastian Yatra, will certainly have no red carpeting as well as no followers present. Instead, the primarily real-time program will certainly consist of a digital target market composed of followers as well as frontline employees that will certainly link from their residences usingZoom

Maria “Uji” Fulgueira, the exec manufacturer of real-time occasions for Univision, states preparation for Premios Juventud started inMarch The Spanish- language network originally really hoped the program would certainly take place customarily however quickly understood modifications would certainly require to be made.

Did Univision at any type of factor take into consideration terminating Premios Juventud?

“It did cross our minds,” Fulgueira states. “But since we really felt extremely comfy with all the modifications we were making as well as the methods we embeded in area, we felt this was something we can do. We’re doing screening on everybody that enters the place. Apart from that, facemasks are compulsory. We have temperature level checks as well as Plexiglass rooms in various areas for everybody that requires to quit as well as chat. And we’ll be well listed below 50 percent capability.

“It’s mosting likely to be various however will certainly maintain the spirit of what Premios Juventud has actually constantly been, which’s commemorating young people with love of songs,” she adds. “Music often obtains us with our days, particularly throughout these times. That’s why we felt it was very important to bring this program to individuals.”

The place is particular to increase some brows. After all, South Florida has actually been a COVID-19 hotbed. But Fulgueira states coordinators never ever taken into consideration relocating Premios Juventud to an additional website. The program has actually constantly occurred in South Florida (normally at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables), as well as they intended to maintain it by doing this.

Besides, most of the musicians participating stay in South Florida, that makes the Seminole Hard Rock’s Hollywood place practical.

Greeicy, nevertheless, needed to take a trip from her indigenous Colombia, something she confesses was no tiny task.

“Everything is harder throughout these times,” Greeicy says. ” I assumed it would certainly be as well hard to take a trip toMiami The airport terminals are enclosedColombia But Universal [Music Latin Entertainment] made it occur, as well as I flew with SebastianYatra It was an advantage to be able to fly.”

Greeicy clarifies that she needed to take a blood examination prior to leaving Colombia and afterwards a swab examination while in Miami which she would certainly need to take an additional examination upon going back to Colombia this past Monday– not that she was whining.

The “Destino” vocalist as well as telenovela celebrity is delighted that she reaches recognize Selena’s 25- year heritage in the songs market with fellow woman musicians Natti Natasha, Danna Paola, as well as AllyBrooke The pre-taped efficiency will certainly include each vocalist covering a tune by the Queen of Tejano complied with by a team efficiency– most likely while social-distancing. Other musicians arranged to carry out at Premios Juventud consist of J Balvin, CNCO, as well as Pitbull.

The reveal not just marks Greeicy’s very first time carrying out on phase in months however additionally her very first time taking a trip for job because the lockdown started. She states she had actually invested the moment off appreciating her residence– something she seldom reaches do– as well as working with herself. The 2019 Latin Grammy candidate for Best New Artist has actually additionally made use of the forced pause to tweak her student cd, which includes the pop ballad “Los Consejos.” The cd was meant to be launched over the summertime however is currently tentatively arranged for October.

Still, Greeicy states she was restless to hop on the Premios Juventud phase as well as do what she enjoys, also if she was a little anxious.

“It’s a privilege to be able to do this type of show during these times,” Greeicy clarifies. “There have been minutes when I’ve asked yourself, When will we have the ability to return on phase? I seem like this is mosting likely to resemble the very first time throughout once again.”

Premios Juventud 2020. 8 p.m. Thursday, August 13, on Univision.