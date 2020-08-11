Traveller celebrity Kelly McDonagh Mongan desires brand-new collection of her ‘Irish Kardashians’ fact program on RTE

TOURIST celebrity Kelly McDonagh Mongan intends to invite back visitors right into her life for a brand-new collection of her ‘Irish Kardashians’ fact program.

The country fell for the skilled vocalist when she was runner-up on RTE collection The Voice of Ireland.

3 Kelly McDonagh Mongan starred in Meet the McDonaghs on RTE Credit: RTE

3 Kelly with Una Healy on The Voice of Ireland Credit: Kyran O’Brien

3 The country fell for Kelly after she starred on the hit program Credit: Kyran O’Brien

But the general public reached see much more of her in fly-on-the-wall fact program, Meet the McDonaghs, which included Kelly and also her 9 siblings and also siblings.

Likened toKeeping Up with the Kardashians, the RTE program competed 2 periods from 2014, drew substantial scores and also was attributed with developing a much better understanding of Traveller society.

Kelly informed the Irish Sun: “I’d love to do another TV series. I still want to sing. Please God, they’d let me do that and make more TV.”

Now a mommy of 4, the redhead asserts she’s not the just one to be having children, which TELEVISION cams would certainly discover a larger, prolonged McDonagh family members in Galway.

TELLY OBJECTIVES

Kelly stated: “My hands are complete currently I have 4 children and also it’s complete on with my family members.

“It seems so long ago that the first series was shown. There have been so many changes, we all have these extra kids — so I’d love to do the show again.”

While some TELEVISION doubters lashed Meet the McDonaghs for the phony tan and also incorrect eyelashes, others welcomed it as “heart-warming, honest, and a real insight into how the Travelling community live”.

THE VOICE CONSEQUENCES

The success of the program additionally pleased Kelly, that criticized anti-Traveller prejudice for avoiding her making even more of her success on The Voice.

She disclosed: “People saw I was prepared to function, and also provided everything I can, also singing on The Voice while I was expectant. I certainly must have done much better.

“I did get a good bit of work after the show but most of that came from other Travellers. I’ve nothing against settled people, I went to school with settled people and have plenty of settled friends.”

Living with her spouse and also 4 children on a stopping website on the Headford Road outside Galway, Kelly additionally urges she would certainly have spent for her very own home if The Voice had actually provided her a profession.

Kelly stated: “I would certainly like to have great deals of job as a vocalist, have cash and also acquire a residence, have my very own autos and also offer my children what they desire

“But it’s just not happening so we have to cope with what we have. I did try very hard to make a go at singing.”