Watch the Video for 9-Piece Florida Group seeyousoon’s “BEN AFFLECK”

Genre- mixing Florida team seeyousoon launched their launching cd VIDÉ in July as well as “Ben Affleck” is a standout track. Watch the best of the video clip, routed by Andrew Fallon, over. The track has among the hardest defeats on the job, however there’s an unusual beginning tale.

“Kenny originally put it together for a beat challenge in 2017,” seeyousoon informs us. “The object of the challenge was to produce an instrumental without playing it through the speakers until it’s fully arranged. We all took turns playing some pretty awful-sounding beats but to everyone’s surprise, Kenny’s beat turned out to be really crazy. He stashed it for a while but during the writing process for VIDÉ, we revisited the project and fleshed it out into what it is now. It’s a beloved song for us because we made it during a really exciting point in the album’s creation. It was undeniable the night it was made and it’s undeniable now.”

seeyousoon is a 9-piece team as well as imaginative cumulative that has actually been removing this year with their excellent VIDÉ job. “It was written during a particularly challenging year for the group,” they inform us. “Many of us were dealing with personal struggles and problems at home. The writing process for the album quickly took on a very cathartic role for all of us, it became an escape. During that time we all challenged one another to grow as artists and individuals. At the end of it all, the album became a mirror for that time and those experiences. It is our most essential narrative to date.”

seeyousoon likewise damaged down what each participant does as well as several of their impacts, so you can be familiar with the big cumulative a little far better.

Maddie Barker

Singer/Rapper/Writer

Influences: Amy Winehouse, Hiatus Kaiyote, Ciara

Joshua

Rapper/ songwriter

Influences: The Roots, Nas, Kanye West

Kkami

Producer/ designer

Influences: underoath, Kanye West,Mr Carmack

NEGATIVE ONE

Producer/ engineer/songwriter

Influences: Flying Lotus, Hudson Mohawke, Pharrell

Mitch$$$

Rapper/Songwriter

Influences: Pharrell, Scott Mescudi, Method Man

Pitch

Rapper/Songwriter

Influences: Jay- Z, Kendrick Lamar, Kanye West

Drex

Rapper/Singer/ D1 QB

Influences: Travis Scott, Jon Bellion, Mac Miller

Luke Summers

Singer/Rapper

Influences: D’Angelo, Frank Ocean, Andr è 3000

Denny

Producer/ songwriter

Influences: The Soulqaurians, Bob Marley, Radiohead