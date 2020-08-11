Will Smith Jumps ‘Off The Deep End’ Into Shark Infested Waters for Shark Week

Will Smith is understood for his acting, funny, as well as songs. But this summer season, he’s including Shark Week celebrity to his return to. The Hollywood a-lister is making his Discovery Channel launching with Will Smith: Off The Deep End Here’s the inside story on Smith’s amazing brand-new Shark Week unique.

Will Smith|VALERIE MACON/AFP by means of Getty Images

Will Smith swam with sharks for his ‘Bucket List’ collection

In 2019, in an episode of his Facebook collection, Bucket List, Smith discloses that he created a genuine anxiety of sharks after seeing Steven Speilberg’s 1978 traditional, Jaws The acclaimed star as well as artist after that mosts likely to the Bahamas to encounter his worries as well as swim with tiger sharks.

“We’re in the Bahamas, and I’m about to do my bucket list, diving with sharks,” he claims in the episode. “When I came up with this bucket list idea, in my mind I was in a cage. I wasn’t like, diving free, wide open with the sharks.”

RELATED: ‘Shark Week 2020’: Mike Tyson Contends With a Shark for an Interesting Reason

In the video clip, Smith claims that after enduring his many successes, he’s still looking for even more. “I’ve achieved everything I’ve ever dreamed, and the major thing that I’m still seeking is I know there’s more than that,” he confesses. “And my fear of the unknown is keeping me from that divine wisdom. When you’re not afraid to die, you’re no longer afraid to live.”

He wishes to conquer his worries

The suggestion of swimming with sharks is distressing for many people, as well as Smith is no various. In the Bucket List episode, the star was noticeably worried prior to delving into the flock of lemon sharks as well as tiger sharks under him.

“I hate being scared. I hate it,” Smith claims. “My whole childhood was marked by debilitating fear. It’s like, you can’t be happy if you’re scared. I just don’t want to be scared of anything, and how you get over it is you confront the fear.”

After diving in, Smith begins obtaining comfy with the sharks. He also musters sufficient guts to push them out of his means. “Nothing in life will ever feel like that,” he claims to the electronic camera after the swim. “The reason you push the envelope is because the rest of life gets more enjoyable.”

‘Will Smith: Off The Deep End’ premieres throughout Shark Week

Smith is making his Shark Week launching with Will Smith: Off The Deep End The Discovery Channel is maintaining information concerning the brand-new unique under covers. But according to the run-through, it will certainly include Smith “diving headfirst into action, excitement, and shark-infested waters, as he confronts his fear of the open seas and the open jaws of nature’s fiercest predators.”

The unique is created by Smith as well as his spouse Jada Pinkett Smith’s manufacturing residence, WestbrookMedia Will Smith: Off The Deep End airs Tuesday,Aug 11 at 9 p.m. ET on the DiscoveryChannel