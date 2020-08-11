Will Smith: Off The Deep End|TELEVISION network, time, live stream, exactly how to enjoy Shark Week 2020

It’s Shark Week 2020, as well as Will Smith gets on the checklist of celebs doing TELEVISION specials for this year’s sharks-on-TV extravaganza with “Will Smith: Off The Deep End.” Other visitor stars throughout the week this year consist of Shaquille O’Neal, Adam DeVine as well as Snoop Dogg.

“Will Smith: Off The Deep End” will certainly broadcast on Tuesday, August 11 at 9 p.m. on the DiscoveryChannel Visit the Discovery Channel finder to see what network to tune right into on your neighborhood wire supplier. It can additionally be real-time streamed on fuboTV, Sling as well as Hulu with Live TELEVISION

Will Smith will certainly study shark-infested waters as well as challenge his anxieties of the ocean blues as well as the sea’s fiercest killers in this 1-hour unique. In a 2019 episode of Smith’s “Bucket List” Facebook collection, the star exposed his deep concern of sharks since seeing the 1978 traditional “Jaws.” He additionally faced those anxieties as well as dove in with tiger sharks throughout that episode, as well as while Discovery has actually maintained a limited cover on what we can anticipate from the Shark Week unique, the thrill-seeking star is most likely to forge ahead much more.

Here’s what you require to recognize to listen:

What: “Will Smith: Off The Deep End” Shark Week unique

Who: Will Smith as well as possibly some sharks

When: Tuesday, August 11, 2020

Time: 9: 00 p.m. ET

TELEVISION: Discovery Channel

Channel finder: Verizon Fios, AT&T U-verse, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, Optimum/Altice, Cox, DIRECTV, Dish, Hulu, fuboTV, Sling

Live stream: fuboTV ( cost-free test), Hulu with Live TELEVISION as well as Sling

The unique will certainly additionally be rebroadcast on Discovery on Wednesday, August 12 at 1: 00 a.m. as well as on Sunday, August 16 at 6: 00 p.m.

Here’s the remainder of the staying Shark Week 2020 timetable onDiscovery All times ET:

Extinct or Alive: Land of the Lost Sharks – Tuesday, August 11 at 8 p.m.

Will Smith: Off The Deep End – Tuesday, August 11 at 9 p.m.

Great White Serial Killer Extinction Tuesday, August 11 at 10 p.m.

Monsters Under the Bridge – Wednesday, August 12 at 8 p.m.

Adam Devine’s Secret Shark Lair – Wednesday, August 12 at 9 p.m.

Great White Double Trouble – Wednesday, August 12 at 10 p.m.

Air Jaws 2020 – Thursday, August 13 at 8 p.m.

Sharkadelic Summer – Thursday, August 13 at 9 p.m.

Mako Nation – Thursday, August 13 at 10 p.m.

Alien Sharks: First Contact – Friday, August 14 at 8 p.m.

Lair of the Great White – Friday, August 14 at 9 p.m.

Tiger Shark King – Friday, August 14 at 10 p.m.

I Was Prey – Friday, August 14 at 11 p.m.

Sharks of Ghost Island – Saturday, August 15 at 8 p.m.

Wicked Sharks – Saturday, August 15 at 9 p.m.

Sharks Gone Wild 3 – Saturday, August 15 at 10 p.m.

I Was Prey: Terrors from the Deep – Saturday, August 15 at 11 p.m.

Naked & & Afraid of Sharks 2 – Sunday, August 16 at 8 p.m.