A TikTok Exposing And Rating Celebrity Behaviour At Airports Has Gone Viral

Matthew Gray Guber



.

Her score: 20/10

“I’m gonna start it off with my favourite one, Matthew. He was just f*cking amazing, f*cking wonderful, we look like we’re friends. Literally my favourite celebrity that I’ve ever met.”

Nicki Minaj



.

Her score: 2/10

“I know that some people are going to come for me because of this one but 2/10. She was a huge b***h, wouldn’t get off the aircraft until everybody else got off, which she can’t do because flight attendants need to get off,” she claimed. “She was a b***h to my coworker. I was a fan before I met her, after… Yeah, no.”

Bad Bunny



.

Her score: 10/10

“It’s f*cking Bad Bunny. He was super funny and super nice.”

Kendall Jenner



.

Her score: 2/10

“Literally every time she flew out she was not really friendly to anybody and just walked around really arrogant.”

Dakota Johnson

Her score: 9/10

“Okay so, Dakota, literally 9/10 and the only reason why it’s a nine is that she forgot her passport all in the way in LA in the middle of traffic hour so we had to delay the flight and she still didn’t make it back. But, I made fun of her the next time she flew out and she laughed and was super polite.”

Chris Evans



.

Her score: 8/10

“I still can’t believe this one. Mr Chris Evans. He was flying out with his then girlfriend, Jenny Slate, he didn’t really talk to anybody he was low-key not trying to be seen. But an 8/10.”

Noah Centineo



.

Her score: 10/10

“He was a 10/10 Super wonderful, incredibly pleasant, he came near me to request instructions. I really had a video clip of him, yet I erased it […] allow’s simply claim if I was solitary when we had actually satisfied …”

Natalia Dyer as well as Charlie Heaton



.

Her score: 9/10

“Next we have Natalia and Charlie from Stranger Things. They were a 9/10, they were really nice, friendly as well.”

Robert Pattinson



.

Her score: 10/10

“Nice! He asked how my day was, I told him to have a nice flight and he said thank you and gave me a wink. Thirteen-year-old me nearly passed out on the floor.”

Chris Hemsworth



.

Her score: 10/10

“He was always really polite to everybody, he was even on a first-name basis with some of the staff. And so handsome in real life.”

