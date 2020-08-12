Dwayne Johnson covers the listing, once again

CLOSE Dwayne Johnson, Bruce Springsteen and also Pink all slam the Trump management’s reaction to the George Floyd objections and also the international pandemic. U.S.A. TODAY

Dwayne Johnson is still on the top.

The activity celebrity is theNo 1 highest-paid star on Forbes yearly listing, for the 2nd year straight. But this time around, he’s not signed up with by 4 Marvel Avengers in the leading 10, as he was in 2014.

Many of the brand-new course of top-earners obtained a piece of their large incomes from Netflix and also various other streaming solutions. Forbes’ cash advance price quotes mirror revenues in between June 1, 2019, and also June 1,2020 The listing of highest-paid women stars, which Scarlett Johansson led with $56 million in 2014, will certainly be out following month.

Dwayne Johnson, facility, covers the Forbes listing of highest-paid stars in2020 Ryan Reynolds and also Mark Wahlberg are the next-highest income earners (Photo: Martin E. Klimek, Robert Hanashiro, Todd Plitt; U.S.A. TODAY)

Here’s a consider that gets on the listing and also what they made:

Dwayne Johnson

Earnings price quote: $875 million

Along with paying a significant look for his Netflix movie “Red Notice” — Forbes reports it deserved $235 million– Johnson is still offering his effective Under Armour line, total with footwear, clothing and also earphones. The large checks will certainly maintain can be found in, as he intends to make his DC superhero launching.

Ryan Reynolds

Earnings price quote: $715 million

Forbes reports that Reynolds made greater than $20 million for every of his current Netflix movies, “Six Underground” and also “Red Notice.” It’s not surprising that he supplied a significant incentive for a shed teddy bear.

Mark Wahlberg

Earnings price quote: $58 million

Wahlberg has actually made millions generating the collection “McMillions” and also “Wahl Street.” He had a large Netflix motion picture in the previous year, also: “Spenser Confidential.”

Ben Affleck

Earnings price quote: $55 million

Yes, he was additionally in a Netflix movie, “The Last Thing He Wanted.” He additionally starred in “The Way Back.”

Earnings price quote: $54 million

Diesel still obtained a “Fast & Furious” pay day — for generating Netflix collection “Fast & Furious Spy Racers” — yet the following movie, “F9,” was transferred to following year.

Akshay Kumar

Earnings price quote: $485 million

The Bollywood celebrity has lots of recommendation bargains and also is additionally starring in an Amazon Prime collection called “The End.” He additionally made in 2014’s listing.

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Earnings price quote: $455 million

Forbes reports that much of Miranda’s revenues originates from Disney getting the civil liberties to his Broadway manufacturing of “Hamilton,” which is currently streaming on DisneyPlus The motion picture adjustment of his Broadway program “In the Heights” is out following year.

Will Smith

Earnings price quote: $445 million

No complete stranger to this Forbes position, Smith go back to the listing many thanks to his stable stream of lead components and also side tasks like his Snapchat collection.

Adam Sandler

Earnings price quote: $41 million

Although he isn’t a box-office draw like the others on the listing and also his independent movie “Uncut Gems” really did not gain him a huge check, Sandler’s achieved success on Netflix considering that authorizing a four-film offer for $250 million in 2014, Forbes records. His movie “Murder Mystery” was prominent on the banner this year.

Jackie Chan

Earnings price quote: $40 million

The motion picture tale had recommendations, licensing bargains and also 5 flicks in the previous year.

From 2019: Forbes’ listing of highest-paid stars

Autoplay Show Thumbnails Show Captions Last Slide Following Slide

Read or Share this tale: https://www.usatoday.com/story/entertainment/celebrities/2020/08/11/ forbes-highest-paid-actors-dwayne-johnson-ryan-reynolds-mark-wahlberg/3349366001/