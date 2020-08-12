‘Fresh Prince’ dramatization reboot in the jobs from Will Smith and also maker of viral ‘Bel-Air’ trailer

The tale of the Fresh Prince has actually formally been flipped-turned upside-down.

We would love to take a min (simply rest right there!) to inform you just how Will Smith ended up being the exec manufacturer of a reboot called “Bel-Air.”

In 2019, a fan-made pitch trailer reimagining “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” as sandy dramatization went viral on YouTube.

Now, Smith himself is joining the trailer’s author and also supervisor, Morgan Cooper, for a “Fresh Prince” reboot called “Bel-Air” that will certainly take a hint from his reimagining of the collection.

Cooper is readied to compose and also guide the hourlong dramatization, and also will certainly act as an additional exec manufacturer along with Chris Collins (“The Wire”), that will certainly be a co-writer and also showrunner, according to The HollywoodReporter The collection is supposedly being gone shopping to different streaming solutions.

NBC’s “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” a half-hour funny, competed 6 periods– from 1990 to 1996– and also is presently offered on HBO Max.

In Morgan’s trailer, Will’s exodus from West Philadelphia is a dramatization as opposed to a funny. He still mosts likely to Bel-Air to cope with his auntie and also uncle, however stressful songs and also high-stakes conflicts fill in Smith’s rap verses, crazy asides to the video camera and also wacky hijinks. Will transfers to cope with his welathy loved ones in California after he’s captured with a weapon.

“My life ain’t a sitcom, Aunt Viv,” the brand-new Will claims in a wink to the initial collection.

Smith considered in on Cooper’s trailer in a YouTube video clip with Cooper in 2014, calling the principle “brilliant.” (Smith’s response video clip covers the initial trailer by numerous million sights.)

“As funny as the episodes are, there was a whole other layer that you couldn’t do,” Smith stated. “In a one-hour drama you could do eight-episode arcs.”

In the response video clip, Smith took place to claim that there would certainly still be possible to recycle existing stories from the program due to the fact that a brand-new collection would certainly suggest a change in category. He likewise mentioned just how the old collection, though a funny, mirrored an extreme truth.

“I moved to LA and started ‘The Fresh Prince’ and all of my friends started getting killed and going to jail,” he stated. “The escape that I made from it in real life was was the escape that Will made in the show.”

Cooper, that matured enjoying “Fresh Prince,” will certainly be signed up with by Smith along with initial exec manufacturers Quincy Jones and also Benny Medina and also collection developers Andy and also Susan Borowitz on the job, according to the record.

