Ryan Reynolds And Keanu Reeves May End Up In The Same MCU Movie

Ryan Reynolds and also Keanu Reeves might quickly discover themselves starring in the very same MCU flick. According to resources near WGTC– the very same ones that informed us Reynolds had a secret cameo in Hobbs & & Shaw, Netflix is creating a Witcher innovator and also a She-Hulk program remains in the help Disney Plus, every one of which were appropriate– both might wind up showing up with each other in the Ghost Rider movie, as Keanu Reeves remains in talk with play the title personality and also Marvel desire Reynolds’ Deadpool to appear together with him in some ability.

The workshop has actually currently verified that Deadpool will certainly be incorporated right into the MCU in the future, so the concept of him showing up in Ghost Rider isn’t specifically a left-field one and also while it continues to be to be seen what type of function he would certainly have in the flick, we’re informed that Marvel most definitely desire him therein. And as for Reeves is worried, he hasn’t formally joined right now, yet talks are claimed to be at a sophisticated phase now. As such, having both of them in the very same task could in fact take place.

Of training course, Marvel has actually made large celebrities of a number of their stars, yet this would certainly note a break with the past. Think of a football group with an online reputation for creating unidentified children all of a sudden determining to invest their spending plan all on one gamer. Admittedly, the workshop has actually provided sustaining components to A-listers in the past– they do not come anymore A-list than Samuel L. Jackson, nevertheless– yet that’s not generally the instance for the newbie in the supersuit. Things are plainly altering for Phase 4 and also past, though.



Some easy mathematics makes this a really sensible adjustment in method, also. Though Reeves would certainly regulate a significant income, a Ghost Rider flick fronted by him would certainly be an assured hit. As such, I believe Marvel will certainly pay whatever’s needed to make it take place.

Tell us, however, just how would certainly you really feel around Ryan Reynolds and also Keanu Reeves showing up with each other in the very same MCU task? Leave a remark with your ideas on it listed below. With Dwayne Johnson signing up with arch-rivals DC, and also leading guy Robert DowneyJr hanging up his Iron Man attire for a minimum of a bit, Marvel might most definitely make use of the celebrity power and also a movie with both of those previously mentioned stars in it would certainly no question do gangbusters at package workplace.