Taylor Swift & Barbra Streisand Are the Only Women to Achieve This Billboard 200 Chart Feat

As formerly reported, Taylor Swift’s Folklore covers the Billboard 200 for the 2nd week. It’s Swift’s 6th cd to log 2 or even more weeks in addition to Billboard‘s front runner cd graph, which places her in extremely unique business. Since the Billboard 200 was presented in March 1956, simply 11 musicians have actually launched 6 or even more cds that had numerous weeks atNo 1. The tally consists of simply 2 ladies–Swift and also Barbra Streisand.

This task is obtaining more difficult to complete, as even more cds have simply a solitary week ahead. Kenny Chesney has actually had 9No 1 cds– yet not one of them handled a 2nd week ahead. Future has actually had 7No 1 cds– once again, without one cd logging a 2nd week in lead.

Here’s the total checklist of musicians with 6 or even more cds that logged numerous weeks atNo 1 on the Billboard 200.

The Beatles: All yet 3 of the Fab Four’s 19No 1 cds invested numerous weeks ahead. (They do not call them Fab for absolutely nothing.) The team’s longest-runningNo 1 cds are Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (15 weeks in 1967), the A Hard Day’s Night soundtrack (14 weeks in 1964), Meet the Beatles! (11 weeks in 1964) and also Abbey Road (11 weeks in 1969-70). As you can see, the exclamation factor in Meet the Beatles! was just.

Elvis Presley: Eight of the King’s 10No 1 cds invested numerous weeks ahead. His longest-runningNo 1 cds are the Blue Hawaii soundtrack (20 weeks in 1961-62), his launching cd Elvis Presley (10 weeks in 1956), the Loving You soundtrack (10 weeks in 1957) and also the G.I. Blues soundtrack (10 weeks in 1960-61).

The Rolling Stones: Eight of The Stones’ 9No 1 cds invested numerous weeks ahead. The band’s longest-runningNo 1 cds are its 2 newest– Tattoo You (9 weeks in 1981) and also Emotional Rescue (7 weeks in 1980). Its just cd to be ousted of the leading place after simply one week was It’s Only Rock ‘N Roll (1974). It was dismissed by Elton John– Greatest Hits, to which it played runner-up for the following 4 weeks.

Garth Brooks: Seven of Brooks’ 9No 1 cds invested numerous weeks ahead– greater than any type of various other nation musician. His longest-runningNo 1sts are Ropin’ the Wind (18 weeks in 1991-92), The Hits (8 weeks in 1994-95) and also The Chase (7 weeks in 1992). Ropin’ made background as the initial nation cd to get in the Billboard 200 atNo 1. It is, to this particular day, the nation cd with the lengthiest go forNo 1.

Eminem: Eminem’s initial 7 (of 10)No 1 cds invested numerous weeks ahead. His longest-runningNo 1 cds are The Marshall Mathers LP (8 weeks in 2000), Recovery (7 weeks in 2010) and also The Eminem Show (6 weeks in 2002).

Jay Z: Seven of Jay- Z’s 14No 1 cds invested numerous weeks ahead– which places him in a connection with Eminem for the most multiple-week-No 1 cds by a rap artist. His longest-runningNo 1sts are Vol 2 …Hard Knock Life (5 weeks in 1998) and also The Blueprint (3 weeks in 2001).

Elton John: All 7 of Captain Fantastic’sNo 1 cds invested numerous weeks ahead. He’s the only musician with 6 or even moreNo 1 cds that never ever had a one-weekNo 1. His longest-runningNo 1 cds are the previously mentioned Elton John– Greatest Hits (10 weeks in 1974-75), the traditional double-disk cd Goodbye Yellow Brick Road (8 weeks in 1973) and also Captain Fantastic and also the Brown Dirt Cowboy (7 weeks in 1975). Captain Fantastic made background as the initial cd to get in the Billboard 200 atNo 1.

Led Zeppelin: Six of the band’s 7No 1 cds invested numerous weeks ahead– greater than any type of various other acid rock band. The band’s longest-runningNo 1 cds are Led Zeppelin II (7 weeks in 1969-70), In Through the Out Door (7 weeks in 1979) and also Physical Graffiti (6 weeks in 1975). Its justNo 1 to obtain sent out packaging after one week was the triple-disk online cd How the West Was Won (2003).

Bruce Springsteen: Six of The Boss’ 11No 1 cds invested numerous weeks ahead. His longest-runningNo 1 cds are Born in the U.S.A. (7 weeks in 1984-85), Bruce Springsteen & & the E Street Band Live/1975-85 (7 weeks in 1986-87) and also The River (4 weeks in 1980). That live cd, a five-disk box collection, was the initial cd to get in the Billboard 200 atNo 1 given that Stevie Wonder’s Songs in the Key of Life 10 years previously.

Barbra Streisand: Six of the famous queen’s 11No cds invested numerous weeks ahead. Her longest-runningNo 1 cds are the A Star Is Born soundtrack, on which she shared invoicing with Kris Kristofferson (6 weeks in 1977) and also People ( 5 weeks in 1964).

Taylor Swift: Six of Swift’s 7No 1 cds invested numerous weeks ahead. Her longest-runningNo 1sts are Fearless (11 weeks in 2008-09), Red ( 7 weeks in 2012-13) and also Speak Now (6 weeks in 2010-11). Swift’s just cd to obtain the boot after simply one week is Lover (2019).