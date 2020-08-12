Tekashi 6ix9ine attracts a substantial interior group in New York City after declaring he was battered

Tekashi 6ix9ine had a hectic day, as he’s off home apprehension and also back on the roads of New York City.

The 24- year-old rap musician required to Instagram with a set of messages recording his time in the Big Apple Tuesday, as he asserted he was battered, checked out a medical professional to go through therapy, after that flaunted his capability to attract a big group.

Tekashi, whose genuine name is Daniel Hernandez, shared a clip in which he was seated in a clinical workplace while a medical professional had a tendency to his arm, which was wrapped up.

The most recent: Tekashi 6ix9ine, 24, asserted he was battered, checked out a medical professional to go through therapy, after that flaunted his capability to attract a big group in New York City Tuesday

‘ I obtained captured doing not have in these roads,’ the Bushwick, New York indigenous composed in the inscription, insinuating that he was captured unsuspecting and also struck, resulting in the injuries.

The Fefe musician in the clip used a red cap, black t-shirt and also trousers and also a face mask as he obtained look after his clinical problem.

The Stoopid musician later on in the day got in a New York chain store, revealing loads of individuals gathering as he made his method with the retail facility.

‘ I will certainly for life be the King of New York,’ he composed, ‘and also it makes y’ all so crazy that IM EXTERIOR EVERYDAY ‘

Ouch:The rap artist seemed hurting as a medical professional aided fix his arm