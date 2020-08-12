

DATA – The Weeknd carries out on day 3 at Lollapalooza in Grant Park in Chicago on Aug 4,2018 The Weekend, chosen for 6 MTV Video Music Awards will certainly execute at the honors reveal onAug 30. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/ AP, File)

The Weeknd, Roddy Ricch, Maluma, CNCO to execute at MTV VMAs





New York City (AP)– Chart- covering Grammy champions The Weeknd as well as Roddy Ricch are readied to execute at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards this month.

MTV introduced Tuesday that Colombian vocalist Maluma as well as Latin young boy band CNCO will certainly likewise execute at theAug 30 occasion, which was initially to occur at the Barclays Center inBrooklyn The honors reveal will certainly currently be held outdoors at numerous locations in New York City in reaction to the coronavirus pandemic.

Previously introduced entertainers consist of BTS, Doja Cat as well as J Balvin, while Keke Palmer will certainly organize the honors reveal. This year’s VMAs presents 2 brand-new groups showing the present pandemic times: finest video from residence as well as finest quarantine efficiency.

Lady Gaga as well as Ariana Grande are the leading challengers with 9 elections each. They are chosen for the leading reward, video clip of the year, with theirNo 1 partnership “Rain on Me.”





The Weeknd as well as Billie Eilish are the second-most chosen show 6 each. They are likewise up for video clip of the year with “everything i wanted” as well as “Blinding Lights,” competing with Taylor Swift’s “The Man,” Future as well as Drake’s “Life Is Good” as well as Eminem’s “Godzilla,” which includes late rap artist Juice WRLD.





Ricch is up for 3 honors, consisting of tune of the year for hisNo 1 hit “The Box.” CNCO has 2 elections, as well as Maluma racked up a solitary nod.