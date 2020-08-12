this misstep from her ex lover-Harry Styles

Thanks to his track “Watermelon Sugar”, Harry Styles took the lead in the Billboard Hot 100 graph. The young vocalist hence dismissed his ex-girlfriend, TaylorSwift

May 15, Harry Styles introduced his brand-new track “Watermelon Sugar”, drawn from his 2nd solo cd“Fine Line” In a couple of months, the title of the ex-member of One Direction has actually recognized an actual success! With over 81 million sights on You Tube, “Watermelon Sugar” has actually taken Top Billboard Hot 100 At 26, Harry Styles can take pride in having among his titles to the top of the graphes for the extremely very first time.



Just previously, it’s Taylor Swift that went to the top of the Billboard graphes! With his track “Watermelon Sugar”, Harry Styles has dismissed his ex-girlfriend And forever factor, for a number of weeks, the 30- year-old vocalist went to the top of the Billboard Hot 100, with her title “Cardigan”, from her cd “Folklore”, which she composed throughout arrest. With the arrival of Harry Styles in his area, Taylor Swift drops back to 8th area, which is still extremely respectable!

Three months as a pair

Harry Styles isn’t the only ex-member of One Direction to have actually arrived of the Billboard Hot100 Before him, Zayn Malik had actually currently taken top place, many thanks to his track “Pillowtalk”, in2016 As for Harry Styles as well as Taylor Swift, they had actually dated a number of years back, in 2012 The 2 vocalists would certainly have invested about 3 months with each other, in between their very first couple of public looks in November 2012, up until their break up in January2013 Obviously both previous lovebirds get on great terms, considering that Harry Styles just recently matched Taylor Swift in a meeting, provided to the radio program The Howard SternShow Referring to his ex-girlfriend, the vocalist stated of Taylor Swift that she is “ a fantastic songwriter” which his tracks” are excellent“. Words that should have made him pleased.

