Twilight: Stephenie Meyer desired Jennifer Lawrence, Henry Cavill, and also Channing Tatum

In the movie theater, the suggestions of film writers and also supervisors do not constantly revive and also in some cases effective authors like Stephenie Meyer they need to suppress their creative imagination. The Twilight author has in truth disclosed hers front runners for the leading functions in the adjustment of his unique and also are absolutely unforeseen.

As you understand Edward and also Bella were played by Robert Pattinson and also Kristen Stewart, however the stars prospects for the functions, those checked and after that turned down and also also those asked for by Meyer herself can not be extra various. Below you will certainly discover the complete listing of the author’s dream spreading (in strong) and also lots of star names that could have shown up in Twilight.

Emily Browning– Bella Swan

Meyer has in truth disclosed that she was captivated by the look of the starlet (American Gods, Sucker Punch) which she would certainly have selected her exclusively for her lips. Also Lily Collins (Ted Bund: Criminal Charm, 2012’s Snow White) competed the function, in addition to Michelle Trachtenber (Gossip Girl), that at some point drew back since she currently showed up in Buffy the VampireSlayer Also Jennifer Lawrence, Ellen Page (Umbrella Academy, Juno) e Danielle Panabaker (The Flash, Shark) appeared to check out the manuscript.

Henry Cavill– Edward Cullen

The stunning and also damned Witcher would certainly be, according to Meyer,”the only one capable of doing Edward justice” They likewise progression Dave Franco (The Disaster Artist, Now You See Me), Dustin Milligan (Schitt’s Creek, 90210), the last thrown out since it does not have a significant British accent. Other auditioned stars were Jackson Rathbone, that played Jasper; Jamie Campbell Bower, also known as Caius in the New Moon; Michael Welch, that was cast in the function of Michael Newton; Shiloh Fernandez (Jericho, United States of Tara) e Ben Barnes (The Punisher, Westworld).

Tyler Posey– Jacob Black

Instead of Taylor Lautner for the function of the monster, the author desired the star of Teen Wolf, however he was turned down in spite of being among the last continuing to be stars eligible. Also Michael Copon (Beyond the Break, Power Rangers Time Force) was amongst the candidates.

Lucy Hale– Alice Cullen and also Jane

Unfortunately for the lead character of Pretty Little Liars, both functions for which he used were designated to others: Ashley Greene she obtained the component of Alice Cullen, while Jane, a vampire participant of the Volturi guard, was played by Dakota Fanning.

Vanessa Hudgens– Leah Clearwater

Another missed out on function was that of the monster Leah, played by Julia Jones in Eclipse and also Breaking Dawn.

Channing Tatum– Riley Biers

The star of Magic Mike and also Step Up was detected not by Meyer, however by the film writer of Twilight and also New Moon Melissa Rosenberg, however eventually the function of the vampire was designated to Riley Biers.



Hoping to have actually once more stimulated your inquisitiveness, we leave you to the very first evaluations of Midnight Sun, the brand-new phase of the Edward and also Bella legend, and also to Stephanie Meyer’s current admission regarding Twilight.