Willy Wonka (the Johnny Depp variation, not Gene Wilder) gets on TikTok and also he’s triggering a STIR. Of all things we assumed we would certainly obtain stressed with on TikTok in 2020, not as soon as did we believe it would certainly be some guy cosplaying Willy Wonka from the 2005 motion picture Charlie and also the Chocolate Factory But right here we are. And truthfully, we are great with it.

Who and also what is Willy Wonka TikTok?

Willy Wonka is “willywonkatiktok” on TikTok and also he has 4.2 million fans. If you scroll via Willy Wonka’s TikTok, you’ll discover video clips of Willy Wonka buying a Diet Coke at McDonald’s (“Today we’re going to McDonald’s my dear children, yeah!”), dance shirtless, reenacting scenes from the motion picture, and also teasing Carole Baskin (all right, perhaps that just took place as soon as– it’s still quite amusing though). Willy Wonka TikTok is in fact an individual called Duke Depp, and also he has an Instagram, Onlyfans (absolutely G-rated), YouTube, Snapchat account and also even more.

Back in June, Willy Wonka TikTok exposed his real identification on YouTube, which he guaranteed he would certainly do as soon as he struck a million fans. In the YouTube video clip, Duke exposes that he's 19 years of ages(!!!!), resides in Utah, which Charlie and also the Chocolate Factory is his favored motion picture of perpetuity (surprise). His beginning tale? One day, he found that he might do a quite spot-on Willy Wonka perception, and also he stayed with it. Although he does discover himself talking and also imitating Willy Wonky IRL on mishap.

Other truths that are necessary to understand if you’re a follower of this gifted Willy Wonka imitator: Duke obtained his imaginative begin by coming to be a wedding celebration professional photographer (obviously he began this venture in 2016, which would certainly make him 6 years of ages), which permitted him to take a trip around the globe. His love of digital photography led him to TikTok, et cetera is background.

Although he’s fairly brand-new on Instagram (it resembles he began his account June 8), he’s still collected practically 90 k fans. It’s unidentified whether his actual surname is in fact “Depp” yet if that’s what he’s selecting, we’re right here for it.

Everyone is virtually crazy with Willy Wonka, and also it’s very easy to see why. He’s wholesome, amusing, and also he properly does a fantastic acting of Johnny Depp as the eccentric delicious chocolate manufacturing facility owner.

And yes, a great deal of individuals are right here for Duke Depp and also his cheekbones.

If you wish to see Duke Depp as Duke Depp, he likewise has a TikTok different from his Willy Wonka account (dukedepp is his TikTok deal with). His individual account has 1.2 million fans, and also his Willy Wonka character still makes a periodic look.

If you can not obtain sufficient of Willy Wonka, Duke Depp was wise adequate to produce some merch, that includes Tees and also hoodies that state “haha, yeah,” Willy himself, and also a Willy encounter mask which you can purchase for $13

