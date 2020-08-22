Best Free Antivirus 2020

When it comes to cybersecurity, it is imperative to stay ahead of threats, rather than react to them when they are already active. In an ever-changing threat landscape, “plugging holes” or providing protection against “yesterday’s threats” is no longer enough.

The new year 2020 has arrived, and with it, new threats and trends are coming, especially in the world of cybersecurity – ransomware, ransomware Trojans, phishing attacks, complex threats, and targeted attacks will acquire new forms and dimensions. The latter has become relevant to home users as well, as evidenced by the results of extensive dynamic antivirus testing conducted by AV-Comparatives at the end of last year.

With the nature of attacks changing rapidly, it is imperative that you choose the right security solutions to protect computers, laptops, mobile devices, sensitive data, and your online activity, while still facing real threats, regardless of platform.

We invite our website users to choose the best antivirus products – solutions that you can trust to protect your devices and data. Also at the end of the article, we suggest answering additional questions about the operating systems and browsers used.

Best Antivirus Programs 2020

There are several subcategories for antiviruses, in each of which you can vote “for” a specific product, on the basis of which the general antivirus rating will be formed. We have selected the TOP10 products for each section (according to the Comss.one website statistics for 2019, this is more than 33 million unique visits).

Best Free Antivirus