Top Battle Royale Games 2020

One genre of video games that have gained huge popularity in the last two years is Battle Royale. If you are new to this genre, you might ask what a Battle Royale game is? Simply put, it is a survival game where multiple players (often 50 or more) are put together on a single map. Now you have to collect weapons, upgrade yourself, and fight your opponents until only one person remains. While you engage in the skirmish, the map area reduces to increase competitiveness.

‘Winner winner chicken dinner!’ Does this phrase ring a bell? You might have used this expression to proclaim victory at sports betting or some casino game, but this is the most common phrase used when you win a PUBG game. In this article, we have listed a few of the best Battle Royale games that you must check out.

Call of Duty: Warzone

One of the most popular games across the globe – Call of Duty- has entered the Battle Royal e genre with its latest edition Warzone. It is available across PC, Xbox One, and PS4. This game is based on the 2019 Modern Warfare with the new additions of the Battle Royal elements. It has new features like respawn matches, the Gulag mode, cash and contracts, and loadout kits.

Fortnite

Epic Games Fortnite is available across platforms on PSP4, Mac, PC, Xbox, iOS, and Android. Here you would be dropped into an enormous map, either alone or in a team. Then you have to scavenge the geography in search of weapons and materials to build fortified structures to protect and guard your weapons. Epic Games constantly update the game to make it more engaging and contextual.

PUBG and PUBG Mobile

This is where it all started. The game was a bit slow as compared to its competitors. Here you are either play solo or in a team of two or four. The landing site is crucial as you need to scout for weapons, vehicles, and armor, to take on your opponents. You can crawl through the grass, create chaos using grenades, and upgrade your weapons. The game was translated into the mobile version and have seen tie-ups with a franchise like Resident Evil and Mission Impossible. Currently, PUBG Mobile is the highest spent Battle Royale game in the world.

Furthermore, big casino gambling states like New Jersey, Nevada etc. are well-known to host major PUBG tournaments for the game’s enthusiasts, inviting plenty of action from the betting world too. On a side note, Playtech, Bet365 and Hard Rock Casino have joined together to launch a new casino in New Jersey, which can potentially become a hotbed of plenty of competitive gaming action in the near future!

Apex Legends

Respawn Entertainment engaged its fans by coming up with a free-to-play Battle Royale game: Apex Legends. The gameplay is similar to any other Battle Royale game, while it has added new features like respawning players who were killed in the match. The weapons in this gameplay are nearly perfect, and it gives you a smooth experience. Though it is not much different from the others, yet you can always try out a new strategy.

Conclusion

The concept of Battle Royale games has become so popular that even non-battle royale games are adopting similar gameplay. The prime example is of Tetris 99, you may have heard that it is one of the best games in this category, but it is a non-battle royale game that has adopted the elements of a battle royale gameplay.