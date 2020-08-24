Safe Detoxification Methods That Can Free Your Body from Cannabis

Some states in the US, as well as other countries such as the Czech Republic, already legalized the use of cannabis for medical purposes. This is because the substance does offer a wide range of health benefits.

Still, cannabis is a psychoactive substance and overuse can lead to a host of problems. If you are at a point where you aim to detoxify, you will be faced with a wide range of methods to do so. Not all of these are effective or safe for the body, however. To guide you on the right path, continue reading for the safe ways to detoxify your system from cannabis.

Cannabis is known for its several health benefits. (Image Source: Pixabay)

Benefits of Cannabis

Before that though, let’s take a quick look at the health benefits you can enjoy from taking the right dosage of cannabis.

It can be used to treat diseases.

The substance is known to aid in the treatment of several conditions such as epilepsy, cancer, diabetes, glaucoma, and many more.

It can be used to improve athletes’ performance.

Lately, it has also gained popularity in the sports department as some athletes recognize the use of cannabis to improve their game. But if you are more traditional, you might want to check this honest review on Prime Male, a top testosterone booster in the market.

It can help in losing weight.

Regular cannabis users usually maintain a favorable weight. This is because cannabis has a component that can help regulate the function of insulin as well as manage the body’s intake of calories.

It can alleviate pain.

This substance is also known to manage chronic pain. This can be attributed to its chemical compounds called cannabinoids that are often prescribed as pain relievers. It is also known to be effective in pain caused by arthritis.

It helps in dealing with PTSD symptoms.

Cannabis also addresses PTSD. It can assist the body in its fight or flight response and thus prevent an overdrive. Similar conditions such as anxiety and depression can be treated as well.

How to Safely Get Rid of Cannabis from Your Body?

When you undergo a drug test, you are actually being tested for the THC levels which is the active component of cannabis. It’s usually the urine that is used as a sample, but in some cases, the saliva is used too. So, when you detoxify your body from cannabis, you are actually getting rid of THC.

There are several detoxification ways or methods that you can find online or probably hear from friends, but you need to be cautious as some of them are just myths or worse can even be harmful to your body. A classic example is the soap & bleach method which does not eliminate THC levels at all, and it’s never good to drink cleaning agents.

Here are some of the popular methods that are considered to be generally safe, as long as they are done properly.

Detox Drinks

Detox drinks are not really labeled for use “to pass drug tests” but these are popular among those who want to get rid of THC in their body. You just have to bear in mind that not all detox drinks are created equal. And, if you intend to get this product, searching for reviews will help as well as getting to know the ingredients of the detox drink.

Detox Kits

These kits often contain a set of herbal capsules, detox powder, and probiotics accompanied by very detailed instructions on how to go about with the detoxification process. Often, these are used for ridding the body of all kinds of toxins, but cannabis users also find them useful in getting rid of THC.

Detox kits often contain different types of supplements that aid in cleansing the body. (Image Source: Pixabay)

Vitamin-C Flush

A vitamin-C flush involves drinking extremely high levels of Vitamin C until your stool becomes watery. This method is said to effectively remove toxins in the body while boosting your immune system.

Colon Cleansers

Cleansing your colon with natural colon cleansers such as high fiber supplements, magnesium, and laxatives means you will have an increase in bowel movement. This method is considered to be effective because according to a study that was featured in the Iranian Journal of Psychiatry, 65% of THC is eliminated through the feces while only 20% goes out through the urinary tract.

Why Detox?

Despite being legally accepted in some states and countries, cannabis still has negative connotations attached to it. So a positive result on your drug test might affect your chances of getting hired for a job. For some, this can mean getting fired. This is one of the reasons why some individuals need to detoxify their bodies.

For others, they need to go on a tolerance break, or T-break, especially those who are using it for their medical conditions. A T-break is necessary when you already need a higher dose of cannabis to get the same effect that you used to get from a lower dose.

Other Tips on Detoxifying

Just like withdrawing from other addictive substances such as cigarettes and coffee, detoxing from cannabis might also include withdrawal symptoms. Some people may be asymptomatic or will not show symptoms at all. They are the lucky few.

But for those who show symptoms, the following are often observed:

Irritability or easily gets angry

Depression

Mood swings

Nightmares or vivid dreams that often last long

Eating disorders

Shaky hands

Inability to concentrate and focus

Coughing with phlegm

To counteract or lessen these symptoms, you need to drink plenty of healthy liquids, particularly water. You should also be conscious of what you eat and lessen fat intake. If you can, avoid drinking coffee or anything with caffeine content. Exercising and warm baths will also bring you comfort.