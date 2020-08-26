5 celebrities who stepped onto the road of online dating

It may seem as though celebrities do not need the services of online dating sites to find love but this is contrary to the truth. A lot of them are seeking matches online as illustrated in the examples below.

Broken stereotypes about where celebrities are looking for love

Celebrities are people just like us and it is not unusual that many of them have tried out online dating sites and apps to find love or just for fun. We would expect that their celebrity status is a sure bet when it comes to romantic relationships but that may not be the case. There are various revelations by renowned people who have used dating apps at one point for varying reasons. They include people such as Katy Perry, Mariah Carey, Khloe Kardashian, Demi Moore, Demi Lovato, Lindsay Lohan, and many others that most of us know. The site Beyondthecharter revealed celebrity stories about finding love on the Internet.

5 Celebrities who have used online dating to find relationships

Amy Schumer

Amy Schumer met her furniture designer ex-boyfriend Ben Hanisch using the dating app Raya and there was talk about a possible marriage. Interestingly, Ben was her first match after she was mesmerized by the picture of him dancing with his grandmother at a wedding. She found the picture so cute and when they first met it everything felt right.

The relationship went on for a while and they even each other on social media celebrating their first anniversary. Unfortunately, they broke up recently owing to conflicting work schedules brought about by Amy’s Snatched tour.

Laverne Cox

Although Laverne Cox strives to keep her love life confidential, she admitted to Access Hollywood to have met her other half on Tinder in 2018. After they broke up she went back to the same site as she believes that if someone wants to date then dating apps are the way to go. Since she claims to have been on internet dating for a long time and is very good at screening potential suitors then this means that we have an avid user here.

Demi Moore

Demi Moore revealed on The Ellen Show that she had been on the Raya dating app for a while. The singer who was once married to celebrities like Bruce Willis and Aston Kutcher disclosed that she was seeing a stunningly hot girl via the app who’s faced was blurred on the documentary.

Hilary Duff

Hilary Duff is candid about her use of online dating apps to secure dates with various men in her busy schedule. According to her it was while joking with friends one night and realized that she had always had serious boyfriends from work and had never tried blind dating. That triggered her curiosity and she is now on Tinder which she claims to be wildly addicting. Hilary is quite active in online dating as she once told Valentine in the Morning Monday that she was talking with at least nine guys at the time.

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande once had two twin brothers Jai and Luke competing to win her attention on Twitter in 2012. Jai tweeted her and went ahead to create a YouTube video that trended on Twitter illustrating the reasons he was the one. Ariana’s mother saw it and upon her encouragement, the relationship commenced. They were together for two years before breaking up in 2014.

Is it possible to meet a star in real life?

It may seem like a mission impossible but meeting a star in person is possible if you stop asking and get on with the attempt. Attending places where filming is taking place or events that bring celebrities together may heighten your chances. If you get an opportunity to meet one never asks for anything but instead provides value and this may start a friendship. When attending events try to buy VIP tickets and hang out in places where celebrities frequent. Make sure you are dressed to impress.

Alternatively, you could follow them on various social media or befriend their family and acquaintances for a chance to meet them in person. If this does not work then try to interview them or buy their time to have exclusive attention. Living in their neighborhood and working in the industry may be out of your reach but they are also options.