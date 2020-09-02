4 Essentials When Hosting a Virtual Game Night

Sure, bars and nightclubs can be fun, but there’s nothing quite like a good old-fashioned game night. Game nights offer all the drama and excitement of a night out on the town, at way less cost, and with way more comfort! And the best part about game nights is that they don’t need to be in person. All you need is an internet connection to have a good time. A virtual game night is just as fun. That means you can invite all of your friends, no matter where around the globe they reside!

If you’re looking to host your first virtual game night, you’ve come to the right place! We’re experts at game nights, and virtual ones are no exception. So grab your computer and let’s get our gaming on! Read on for our 10 most essential essentials when hosting a virtual game night.

A high-speed internet connection

This may seem like a no-brainer, but a high-speed internet connection is absolutely essential to a virtual game night. Isn’t that back and forth of a poor internet connection just the worst? No one wants to be the host with connectivity issues. That’s why it’s important to make sure you’re making the most of your internet speed. Here’s how to do so:

Locate yourself nearest to your internet router. We’re not talking the next room over; we’re talking nestled up to the router, or as close to it as you can get.

Relocate the router if it’s near anything that may cause interference. Mirrors and old-fashioned construction can interfere with your signal, so try a few different spots to see what works best.

Invest in a wifi extender , which can boost signal to further distances.

Try plugging into the internet directly. Go straight to the source with an ethernet cable, as it cuts out the router middleman.

A good virtual game room

Zoom is all the rage right now—and for good reason. It offers easy navigation, can support up to 100 participants in a single meeting, and even has games built directly into it. But it’s certainly not the only option. Google Hangouts, Facebook Messenger, and other conferencing platforms are great choices, as well. Whatever you choose, make sure it works for your participants. Ensure that the platform is available on Windows and Mac devices. For maximum coverage, use a conferencing app that is available for mobile, as well.

Plenty of games

Have you heard of Jackbox? It’s a gaming app that interfaces with most of the major online conferencing platforms, and it’s tons of fun. But when it comes to your virtual game night, why not get a little more creative? Here are some ideas to fuel your fun:

Host a lively game of charades! It takes nothing more than your camera. Divide your party into 2 teams and let the guessing begin.

Play a solid game of Pictionary. You certainly could have the artist angle the camera at a paper or a whiteboard, but in sticking with the digital theme, there’s another option! Plenty of conferencing platforms have whiteboard features built right into them. Have the artist draw there, and your whole party can watch live!

Channel your grandma and get your bingo on! Make a list of rules based on your friends mannerisms that you know best. Throw in a few fun extras like a cat walking in front of the screen, an offline conversation between a participant and their roommate, or more! Send a bingo card for each of your friends to print out and you can play all night long.

Refreshments for the crowd

Did someone say beverages? Prior to the game night, craft a signature cocktail using widely available ingredients that all of your friends will be able to find. Send the recipe to your guests and encourage them to imbibe with your creation during game night. Nothing brings friends together like a shared drink! And if you’ve had a little too much fun, try CBD pills to help you sleep. A good night’s sleep will keep the hangover at bay!