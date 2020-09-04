Best Ways To Utilize Youtube Converters

A YouTube converter is a program that lets you convert and download YouTube videos in mp3 or mp4 format. You can use them for personal as well as professional work. https://youtubetomp3app.com/ converters are really helpful when you have a poor connection but also need to study for exams. You can easily download educational lectures and watch them without worrying about the connection. You can also download cookery videos, DIY videos, and other useful videos that you can watch later without the internet.

There are dozens of sites that offer to convert YouTube videos in mp3 or mp4 for free, but not all have the same results. A few contain various numbers of ads that make it confusing to use and are slow in converting and downloading.

How To Convert Youtube Video Into Mp4

There are various ways to download and convert YouTube videos, let’s lookout at the most convenient way below-

Open YouTube and copy the link of your favorite video

Go to your YouTube to MP3 Converter . You can use search engines to find one easily.

Paste the link of the video on the URL bar of the converter

Then select format you want to convert the video into

Click “convert” or “proceed.”

Once finished, you’ll see a download button

Click on the download button and save your file into your phone or computer.

YouTube to mp4 converter is really helpful when you have a bad connection, and the video keeps buffering.

How To Convert Youtube Video In Mp3 Audio

Till the time YouTube doesn’t launch a free feature to play videos in the background without disrupting music, we can use YouTube mp3 converter to download the audios and use it even offline. Converting files into audio is the same as video conversion. You just have to select different formats.

Open YouTube and copy the link of your favorite video

Go to the search engine and type “YouTube to MP3 Converter.”

Click on the “mp3 converter site.”

Paste your link

Select the format and download folder location

Click on “start” or “convert.”

After conversion you’ll see ‘download file’ button

Click on the button to download and enjoy the audio.

Downloading audios on your phone will be a great help when you are in a low network area or traveling. You can create a playlist of your favorite songs and listen to them whenever you want and that too break-free.

Is Converting Youtube Videos Into Mp3 Is Legal?

Well, it’s a yes and no, both. Confused? Okay, let’s clear the confusion.

So it’s totally safe and legal to download or convert videos from YouTube only if you are the creator of the video or you have written permission to use the video by the original creator. You cannot claim the video as yours if it has a copyright on it. (Copyright is a form of intellectual property law that protects original works of creative expression).

But if the video is open to download and the link is provided by the owner, it is totally legal to convert and use the video for your own works.

In other words, it is legal to download videos if the link is open for all, and it is illegal to download video which has a copyright by the creator on the file. You can contact the original creator and ask for permission to use their work with credits for your personal as well as professional use.

Bottom line

Winding up the information with the statistics that “YouTube converters” are the most preferable and easy way to convert and download YouTube videos into desired formats. The files can be used offline without worrying about network issues. You can go on the search engine and search for websites that offer YouTube converters. Finding the best converter amongst given options can be a difficult task as most of the sites show a large maximum number of ads, which makes it confusing to use. The list above will help you download and convert YouTube videos to any format without much hassle.