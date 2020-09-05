Gold Management Tips in WOW

There are glittering prizes awaiting in World of Warcraft, but generating your gold can be a tough grind. In our adventurer’s guide today we will present you with the top tricks, tips, directives, rules and other important info you should know on making and saving gold as you level your way to greatness.

Obviously, some of these tips can seem basic but stick around for some helpful pointers on making the most of each one. Furthermore, saving gold is not the main reason people are playing WOW. So we decided to feature this vital information so everyone can enjoy it.

Create a Bank Alt and Upgrade it to level 5

Here is where you can learn the Enchanting skill, which will be a considerable benefit as the game progresses. With the enchanting profession you will be able to disenchant uncommon items of every level in the Classic game. Then you can also disenchant weak BoE uncommon items and make a profit from Enchanting Materials at the AH. This can help you rake in some higher prices on certain items that would otherwise end up at the vendors.

Furthermore, you will be use you Bank Alt as a high-capacity storage location* for certain items that you will want to hold onto as they will increase in value over time. As a rule of thumb, the Bank Alt is a must have item that will serve your gold leveling and improve your capacity to rake in a profit. It will also allow you to squeeze every drop of value out of every item and make it possible to consolidate your gold on a single player.

*Here is a great way to make it around problems of limited inventory space in bag and bank. The more inventory you can hold the greater your capacity to generate gold. The mailbox itself can work to hold onto items for you, simply mail the items to your Bank Alt and they will remain in the mailbox in safe storage till you need them later. Expired mail will be sent back to your Main so you will never have to worry about losing a valuable item in this convenient extra-space. The process will have a small cost in postage, but this is hardly anything when compared to the advantage of extra storage and the problems with limited storage.

Loot Everything

There is hardly an item on the map that does not have some value and you can use this fact to your advantage. The grey items can be sold for a profit and the white items are stackable and can be used for crafting. This means that anyone will buy them if you place them up for sale at the Auction House, if the price is right. If you can’t be bothered to play with auctions and you want to avoid the fees, you can also just sell these items at the vendor. Some of the items you loot will increase in value over time and this is something to consider when you are managing your storage space.

Upgrade your bags as quickly as possible

In close connection with the previous point, you will not be able to carry much loot if you don’t have a lot of extra storage space on hand to carry these items. This will allow you to spend more time looting and leveling and less time managing inventory and running back and forth. Bags are certainly one of the more expensive items and therefore it would be cheaper to find a tailor who can make you fit you with a new set of bags in exchange for goods, services or a smaller price. You can also loot cloth which is a good thing to hold on to.

You can also carry out some special quests that will reward you with a bag as a prize:

Carry Your Weight – Quest Level 7 – Once you have reached level 4 as a Horde player, you can mosey on over to the Watch tower which is just northwest of Razor Hill in Durotar. A NPC named Furl Scornbrow will provide you a bag with 4 slots

Buzzbox 525 – Quest Level 16 – Alliance players that have reached level 7 can head over to the north side of Darkshore where they will find an object called the Buzzbox 525 by a bridge– and possibility of a 6-slot bag.

Poor Old Blanchy – Quest level 14 – level 9 Alliance players will find the NPC Verna Furlbrow by a bridge connecting Westfall with Elwynn Forest. She will give you a 4-slot bag in exchange for some oats she really needs.

Deviate Hides – Dungeon Quest – a 10-slot bag is available to those who find the NPC NalPak by the entrance to the Wailing Cavern in the Barrens, but only for Horde Players over level 13.

Captain Sander’s Hidden Treasure Part IV – level 16 Alliance Players will find the Old Jug object on the coast of the northern end of Westfall above Jangolode Mine. There is a 8-slot bag to be found.

The Night Watch – Quest level 30 – available to level 18 Alliance Players. The NPC Commander Althea Ebonlocke will reward you with 10 Slot Bag). You can find her in Darkshire, Duskwood.

Digging Through the Ooze – level 19 Alliance players can get their hands on the 10-slot bag available from NPC Sida in Menethil Harbor in the Wetlands.

Cortello’s Riddle – Quest level 43, 51 for the last part – at level 35, both Alliance and Horde Players, can solve Cortello’s Riddle on a scroll on one of the boats in Stranglehold Vale and the chance to find a 14-slot bag.

Find a Mage-Friend

Another way to save money is by cutting back on some of the expenses. Food and drink will be some of the most costly items and until you hit level 40 you will be spending over 15 gold a pop. But, you could make good friends with a mage who could conjure these libations for a price or a favor or whatever bargain you reach. Don’t forget that if you go offline for more than 15 minutes conjure items will vanish.

Check Item’s Vendor Price Before Heading to Post at the Auction House

It is a common mistake to sell items at the Auction house for less than their full value at the Vendors. This is a gold depleting trap and should be avoided like the plague. If you have an item and you plan to sell on the AH for only slightly more than the price at the vendors, it would be better to just sell at the vendors and avoid the price of the AH fee if you don’t make a sale.

Grind

After the Classic is launched it will be hard to make a profit at the AH as the. Items will be super cheap and in general people will have very little money. This means you will have to go and punch your gold out of the various mobs you will meet on your adventures. At least if you hope to afford a decent mount at level 40. With this in mind, consider your grinding site with care. There will be places that offer you more gold for the hour. You will find a full readout of some choice grinding locations in a future post.